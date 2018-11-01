BY: ANGEL CANEZ

Five Aztec were named to all regional team. As Pima Community College men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the NJCAA Region I Championships at Freestone Park in Gilbert, AZ on Oct.29. The women’s came in place second with a score of 67 beating out Mesa, Paradise Valley, and Estrella Mountain Community college, coming up short of first place to Central Arizona College who ended with 27 points and the first place plaque.

“Central can always pull something out of a hat so, I’m on my toes” said Bruno before the race.

Mary Siml crossed the finish line in second place for the Aztec earning her the teams top finish with a time of 18.26.4,Sophomore teammate Katherine Bruno finisher just behind with a time of 18:26.6. Both coming up short to Central college freshmen Lesego Mpshe, who ran away with the victory finishing with a time of 17.43.1. Siml and Bruno both landed a spot on the first team All-Region I, Bruno second time. Sophomore Kaylen Fox earned Honorable Mention All-Region team finished in 15th place with a time of, 19:56.2. All three women place in the top 15.

The Men’s team finished in fourth place with a score of 97 points, Central Arizona community college took home the win with a score of 21 points. All five of Central College runners finished in the top ten with Ikageng Goarekwa, taking first with a time of 25:19.7.

The Pima men’s team had three runners finish in the top 20. With Freshmen Luis Tarazon and David Veloz finished 14 and 15 respectively and Connor Deakin crossing 20th. Tarazon also earned an All-Region I Honorable Mention for the Aztec.

Tarazon and Veloz will accompany the Women’s Cross country team when they return to the races on Nov.10 at 10.00 a.m . This time in the Sunflower state as Pima travels to Garden city, Kansas at the Buffalo Dunes Golf Course.