BY ANGEL CANEZ

Pima Community College Volleyball team, wrapped up the regular season on a high note (14-13) putting together a string of wins before the playoffs begin next week.

“Finishing the regular season with two wins at home was very exciting and very gratifying for our sophomores,” Dan Bithell Volleyball head coach said.

As the Aztecs put an end to the Scottsdale Community College Artichokes season, winning in four sets. Pima dropped the first set but got it together afterwards winning the match, 21-25, 28-26,25-12 and 25-19. Madi Nash and Jade Romine continued to play well as their record a double-double in kills and digs marking the third game in a row that they recorded a double digit in kills and digs.

Pima, by hook or by crook managed to earn a spot in the playoffs beating Chandler-Gilbert Community College in a come from behind, five set thriller. Pima overcame two defects, as the coyote and aztecs traded sets 25-27, 25-18, 25-27, 25-19, 15-12 until the end with the Aztecs the emerging victorious. Locking up the fourth seed for next week’s NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament.

The Aztecs finished with three players in double digit kills all freshmen. As Madi Nash had 10 kills, Jade Romine had 14 kills, and Ashlee Sappington led the team with 15 including the final killshot to send the aztecs to the playoffs.

Pima Volleyball wrapped up a busy week on Oct.19 as they traveled up to Phoenix to take on the 9th ranked, South Mountain Community College. The Cougars welcomed the Aztecs with brooms as they made quick work sweeping the Aztecs winning in three sets. Pima Lost to South Mountain last month as well in four sets. The lose dropped the Aztec to under .500 for the season.

The Aztec packed up and hit the road traveling to Glendale Arizona To face the 6th ranked Glendale Community College on Oct.17. The Gauchos made quick work of the Aztecs beating them in three straight sets in dominating fashion. 15-25, 9-25,14-25. The Gauchos also beat the Aztecs last month in four sets at the West Campus.

Pima managed to pick up there 12 win of the season at home. A vital win as they try and fend off the Chandler gilbert community college for the final playoff spot, as they beat Phoenix College three sets to one on ct.16.

Things started off shaky as Pima dropped the first set quite convincingly, 17-25 but managed to bounce back to win the next three sets 25-19, 25-18, 25-15. Madi Nash, Jade Romine, Lyrica Tavesi each record double digit kills. Improving their record to 12-11.

The Aztec return to action Nov. 1 when they make their long awaited return to the the double elimination, NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament for the first time since 2015.

“Earning a spot in the region playoffs after two years of absence was one of our goals all season and so to achieve that goal we are extremely happy,” Bithell said. The fourth seeded Aztecs will visit the number one seed South mountain at 7 p.m. at South Mountain Community College gym.

“We still have goals to achieve and won’t be satisfied until we play our best volleyball, which is still coming,” Bithell said.