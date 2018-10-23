By ERIK MEDINA

Pima Community College Music presents the Wind Ensemble, performing their first concert of the season and under the direction of Dr. Mark Nelson. The concert features selections with only single movement compositions.

The newly formed woodwind ensemble class make s its first appearance at this concert.

The program includes a medley of tunes from “The Incredibles” movie, “Symphonic Sketch” by Charles Carder, “Zeus” by Rob Romyn, “The Dam Busters” march by Eric Coates, “Rag-Time Dance” by Scott Joplin, and “Australian Up-Country Tune” by Percy Grainger.