By KYLE MCDANIEL



Freshman defender Taylor Gutierrez has started every game so far for the Pima Community College Women’s Soccer team, was recently awarded the ACCAC Player of the Week. That week, she scored a goal and assisted a goal in the team’s 3-0 victory over Cochise College.

As well as helping keep the #7 team in the nation Phoenix College to a 1-1 draw. One of the best results the Aztecs have had all season. Thanks to those performances, the spotlight was shining on the Aztecs, which helped her get the national recognition.

“I think I got it because I’m a defender, and defenders don’t really score and assist goals. It’s pretty cool because as a defender when you score it’s such a big thing since we never really get that opportunity and it’s a great feeling.”

Taylor was born and raised in Tucson, where she played at Tucson High School.

“I chose to play at Pima, because I wanted to stay home and the education to. I wanted to start off with a school that fits me,” she said, when asked why she chose to stay home and play for Pima.

Soccer came naturally for Gutierrez, she had family members who had played in the past.

“My dad played soccer so I started playing soccer, and I’ve just continued to play. I just grew love for the sport as I got older.”

Besides soccer she is studying nursing. “I want to be a pediatrics nurse,” Gutierrez said. This is a great profession because my mother is a nurse and has been for almost 40 years and she still loves her job. Plus nursing is a job that will always be needed. (thats taalking about my mom wanna fix)

Now when asked how she felt the team was doing so far this year, she said “I think we do good in really big games, and we have our ups and down, but are definitely improving and getting better. It’s a work in progress.”

The coach Kendra Veliz has been coaching at Pima since 2001, so I asked Taylor her thoughts on coach Veliz. “I love Kendra! Honestly she is my favorite coach and is like the best coach.”

Even though she would like to get into nursing, when you play a sport you hope it never ends. As I know from personal experience, wishing I still played soccer. “After 2 years I’m trying to play at Division 2 or Division 1. I’m trying to further my soccer career, I don’t particularly want to stop after 2 years,” she said. “It would be cool to find a college that i could get into a nursing program, plus have the opportunity to play, whether it be here or somewhere else.”