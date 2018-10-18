Digging Archeology at Pima

By DANIEL VELASCO

Pima Community College’s archeology program is one that consists of the best aspects of science.

From working with peers to striving for greatness, Pima’s Archeology Club radiates the best things about the field. While the Archeology Club doesn’t have a specific goal, it does have separate values that the members hope to share with other Pima students.

“The club itself is a way to bring together people who have similar interests in both Archeology and Anthropology,” said Brittney Sandoval, treasurer of the Archeology Club and anthropology student at Pima.

Preservation is a common theme with the club. Because of the club’s preservation, many students make important connections and meet people who can help them find success in the field. Some students have gone on to finish degrees and conduct their own research. There are some archeologists who are employed and have their masters and still keep in contact. Many past members go on to graduate in anthropology come back to the club whether to give talks, advice.

“We actually have students within our field classes who are actually graduate students from the University of Arizona…For me, the club gives me a social outlet to make school fun. If you join clubs and make friends, it makes school so much more easier, and It helps a lot to have people there for you. Outside of Pima, everyone (archeologists) knows each other.” Said Kyle Eckerstrom, a member of Pima’s Archeology Club.

Beyond the club, Pima’s West Campus archeology program offers hands on field training to students and future archeologists. With classes such as ARC181 and ARC281 which offers the opportunity for students to work with state of the art GPS systems. Or ARC276 and ARC278 which trains students in the process of archeological surveying and excavation.

“Pima has a very unique program, where in if we’re going to make a career out of this field, we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together,” said John Pearson, a Pima student studying archeology. “We’re going to spend a few years in school, then we’ll work together as colleagues. So if we establish ourselves as a family now. It’s just going to make our lives easier in the future.” Said John Pearson, a member of Pima’s Archeology club.

Brittney Sandoval, the treasurer of the Archeology Club, agreed.

“The archeology club and field in general is very family like,” she said.

While the members of the Archeology Club have very diverse interests, the club members still make an effort to preserve these family-like values through outdoor events such as hikes, visiting archeological sites.

“We’re really focused on the outdoors,” Eckerstrom said. “We want to make hikes happen; a camping trip happen. We’re actively pursuing more stuff to do for everyone, because there’s so much to see.”

Besides family values, the club also makes an effort to emphasize the importance of archaeology in today’s world.

“I couldn’t imagine going through life contemplating who I am, and what is it that makes me do the things that I do without studying archeology. It’s the scientific way of understanding who you are,” Pearson said.

In conclusion, both Pima’s Archeology program and Archeology club offers a unique perspective to students looking to understand more about their environment.

“This club will certainly open your perspective,” Eckerstrom said. “If you want to explore different cultures, this club will help you understand yourself in relation to everyone.”

“Being able to visualize Tucson from the past and how resources were used is fascinating to me.” Said Keenan Montoya, a member of the Archeology Club.

“Whether its studying droughts or migrations, making connections in my environment is like solving a big puzzle.” Said Emiliano Walker, the president of the Archeology club.

If you are interested in becoming involved with archeology, there’s still a class you can join ARC093 or “Advanced Stone Tool Making” is still available. You can register through CRN-11447 “Archaeology Workshop.” If the class is full, you can email the Instructor John Boyd at jrboyd@pima.edu to get signed in. If you’d like to join the Archeology Club meets on West Campus in Room CG-52 at 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays.