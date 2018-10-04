Bruno repeats as ACCAC champion

BY ANGEL CANEZ

The Pima Community College Men’s and Women’s track teams competed in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, Cross Country Championships on Sept. 26 at the Glen Lake golf course in Glendale Arizona.

Katherine Bruno led the way once again coming in first place in the 5K race, for the second year in a row at the ACCAC championship.

“Katie’s back to back conference championship titles are impressive. She shared the lead with the runner up until the 2 mile mark and then pulled away.” Cross country coach Greg Wenneborg, said.

Bruno also set the course record along with a personal best time of 18 minutes and 12 seconds. This makes Bruno 3rd top ten finish in as many races. Freshman Mary Siml came in seventh place with a time just two seconds over 20 minutes. Both women deservingly earned a spot on the First team ACCAC team and two of their teammates Sophomores Kaylen Fox and Cindy Corrales received a spot on the third team all ACCAC team.

The men’s followed competing 8K race Freshmen Luis Tarazon was again the men’s leading runner, finishing in 15th place with a time of 26 minutes and 55 seconds followed closely by teammate Jeffrey Klopf who came in 17th place with a time of 27 minutes and 21 seconds. Tarazon and Klopf both ran there way on to, the third team all ACCAC team. Both the mens and womens teams finished in fourth place at the ACCAC championship.

“The women’s and men’s teams gave it a good effort but came up just short of our goals.” I am hopeful that this young team will continue to work hard and outperform during the second half of the season.”Wenneborg said.

The Aztecs next meet will be held at John D Riggs Stadium when they compete in the Mesa Community College Thunderbird Classic on Saturday Oct. 6. The men will start the meet at 8:30 a.m followed by the women at 9.00 a.m.