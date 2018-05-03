Women’s Soccer: Six student-athletes to take next step

By CHRISTIAN MORTENSEN

After a successful campaign in 2017, six Pima Community College women’s soccer athletes have signed letters of intent to play at different universities next year. Three of them will be attending the same school, Benedictine University-Mesa in Phoenix.

Last season, this group of sophomores led the Aztecs to a second place finish in the Arizona Community College Athletics Conference with a record of 15-5-1, and came just short of an appearance in the NJCAA Tournament, when their season ended in heartbreaking fashion in the regional semifinal.

The departing sophomore class finished with a record of 31-11-2 over two years at Pima.

Here is a look at each student-athlete and where they are going to be next featuring at next season.

Who: Emily Bliven

Position: Defender

University: Eastern Arizona University (La Grande, Oregon)

Notes: One of the team captains for Pima last season, Bliven was a key leader in the Aztecs’ backline in 2017. She started in 18 games for a team who only allowed 1.66 goals per game. Was named first team All-ACCAC and NJCAA Region I.

Who: Taylor Bigelow

Position: Defender

University: Benedictine University-Mesa (Mesa, Arizona)

Notes: Pima’s other captain, Bigelow also was an integral part of the Aztecs’ defense. She started all 21 games last season, nine of which were clean sheets. Was named second team All-ACCAC and NJCAA Region I.

Who: Taylor Inocencio

Position: Forward/Winger

University: Colorado State University-Pueblo (Pueblo, Colorado)

Notes: Inocencio was one of the Aztecs most consistent players last season, as she started every game for Pima in 2017, scoring 2 goals and assisting 5 others.

Who: Tara Kase

Position: Goalkeeper

University: Benedictine University-Mesa (Mesa, Arizona)

Notes: The Aztecs’ No. 1 goalie in 2017, Kase started 16 games for a Pima squad who only allowed 19 goals all year, finishing with 7 clean sheet and 90 saves.

Who: Destiny Kelly

Position: Defender/Midfielder

University: Ottawa University-Arizona (Phoenix, Arizona)

Notes: An enormous physical presence for Pima, Kelly both started and came off the bench to make a impact for the Aztecs last season. She scored 2 goals and had 2 assists offensively but was also vital in the defensive midfield.

Who: Bailey Pedersen

Position: Left Back

University: Benedictine University-Mesa (Mesa, Arizona)

Notes: Pedersen started all but one game as Pima’s left back in 2017. Not only was she a massively important part of the aforementioned backline, but she also registered 4 assists. Was named All-ACCAC and NJCAA Region I Honorable Mention.