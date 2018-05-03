The Word: How would you like to see Pima improve in the fall?

INTERVIEWS AND PHOTOS BY CONNOR BROWN AT NORTHWEST CAMPUS

Kyleigh Karnas

ATHLETIC TRAINING

“Fix up the cafeteria cafe on campus.”

Miriah Taylor

UNDECIDED

“Improved communication between online students and their teachers.”

Anne Borendame

NURSING

“Better science tutors and more support for science majors.”

Leonel Martinez

MATHEMATICS

“The library should stay open later. It’s hard to get to the library when you work during the day and go to class at night.”

Armel Victor Arakaza

PUBLIC HEALTH

“Pima doesn’t have a very social culture. I’d like for students to be more social.”