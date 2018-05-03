The Word: How would you like to see Pima improve in the fall?

INTERVIEWS AND PHOTOS BY CONNOR BROWN AT NORTHWEST CAMPUS
Kyleigh Karnas
ATHLETIC TRAINING
“Fix up the cafeteria cafe on campus.”
Miriah Taylor
UNDECIDED
“Improved communication between online students and their teachers.”
Anne Borendame
NURSING
“Better science tutors and more support for science majors.”
Leonel Martinez
MATHEMATICS
“The library should stay open later. It’s hard to get to the library when you work during the day and go to class at night.”
Armel Victor Arakaza
PUBLIC HEALTH
“Pima doesn’t have a very social culture. I’d like for students to be more social.”