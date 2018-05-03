Mens and womens will both be at NJCAA’s

By CHRISTIAN MORTENSEN and MICHELLE TRUJILLO

For both the men’s and women’s Pima Community College golf teams, there indeed was a rainbow at the end of the storm.

As after a 2018 regular season of up and downs for each squad, they both will be participating in the NJCAA Men’s and Women’s golf tournaments to some extent. The men’s team secured a team invitation to the big dance after a clutch performance at the regional championships, while three women’s golfers were invited to participate as individuals as well.

Three different Pima golfers earned all-region awards this season. as Araceli Esquivel earned first team All-Conference and first team All-Region for the women, and Bobby Padilla and Diego Cueva-Schraidt were honored for the men.

Men’s

By Christian Mortensen

April 26-29: NJCAA Region I Championships:

Competing for a remarkable fourth straight NJCAA Region I championship, Pima was forced to settle for the second place trophy after four days of competition at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort in Gold Canyon, Arizona.

The Aztecs shot a combined score of 1,213 over the course of the tournament, while first place Eastern Arizona College ran away from the pack; shooting a 1,187 to claim the championship. Scottsdale Community College finished in third place with a team score of 1,232.

By finishing in the top eight of the individual standings, freshman Cueva-Schraidt and sophomore Padilla earned NJCAA All-Region I honors for Pima. Cueva-Schraidt finished only two strokes behind first place, as his score of 298 was good for third place overall. Padilla finished tied for eighth place with a combined score of 304.

The Aztecs’ performance secured a berth in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Tournament, which is to be held at the Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock, Texas, from May 15-18.

April 16-17: Paradise Valley Community College Invitational:

Participating in their regular season finale, the Aztecs matched their best finish of the season when they took third place in the Paradise Valley Community College Invitational.

Over the course of two days, the Aztecs shot a combined score of 589 to finish behind only Mesa Community College (581) and South Mountain Community College (566) who claimed their second straight victory.

Sophomore Cooper Cordova finished just four strokes short of first place in the individual standings, as his two-day score of 141 was good enough for a third place finish. It was Cordova’s best score at an invitational of the season. He has now been the Aztecs’ top finisher four times this year.

April 9-10: South Mountain Community College Invitational:

In the fifth tournament of their regular season, Pima finished seventh in the team standings at the South Mountain Community College Invitational in Phoenix.

Playing at the Legacy Golf Resort, the Aztecs finished with a two-day team score of 599, while South Mountain shot a 546 to claim the invitational at their home course.

Johnny Fiore was the top performer for Pima, as the sophomore finished with a two day score of 146 to finish tied for 14th in the individual standings.

Women’s

By Michelle Trujillo

April 23-24: Eastern Arizona College Invitational:

The Pima Community College women’s golf team ended the regular season at the Mesa Invitational held at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa.

The Aztecs earned their second straight third-place finish after they posted a two-day total of 767. Mesa Community College took first with 689 and Chandler-Gilbert Community College took second with 703.

Esquivel earned fourth place at the tournament, her sixth top finish. She shot a 7-over par 79 in the final round to finish with a 164, six strokes off the leader.

Esquivel earned first team All-Conference and first team All-Region. She averaged an 82.2 per round this season.

Freshmen Elizabeth Satterfield finished 14th in the individual standings with a two-day score of 190.

At the beginning of the season ,head coach Rick Price said “our goal is to qualify for nationals.” Esquivel, Satterfield and Freshmen Gonzalez qualified to compete as individuals at the NJCAA National Tournament.The national tournament will be held at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa from May 14-17.

