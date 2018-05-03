AZTEC CALENDAR COMPILED

By NICHOLAS TRUJILLO

TUCSON EVENTS

May 1-31: May Flowers – Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, free to the public, donations accepted. For more information, visit madaras.com.

May 6: Dr. Grann’s Diet of hope Cinco de Mayo 10K, 5K and FitKidz Mile – Cholla High School, 2001 W. Star Pass Blvd., $40 registration at Fleet Feet Sports, 7607 N. Oracle Road., May 4 at 2 – 6 p.m. May 5 at 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, visit azroadrunners.org.

May 18-19: 2nd annual Tohono O’odham Waila Celebration – 7350 S. Nogales Highway, free for ages 21+, 5 – 10 p.m. Friday and 4 – 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit ddcaz.com.

May 26 – Sept. 1: Cool Summer Nights – Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Rd. every Saturday 5 – 10 p.m., $21.95 for general admission. Fore more information, visit desertmuseum.org

June 2: Meet Me Downtown – Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave., $25 – $30 for registration. For more information, visit azroadrunners.org.

June 16: Tucson Juneteenth Festival – Tahoe Park, free to the public, time TBA. For more information, visit facebook.com/tusjuneteenth.

July 4: ‘Let Freedom Sing’ Concert – Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., 3 p.m, tickets go on sale in late May. For more information, visit arts-express.org.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

May 5: “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour – Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., doors open at 7 p.m., $37-$69. For more information, visit rialtotheatre.com

May 6: The Tucson Girls Chorus showcase Sounds of Spring Concert – Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. $15 – $18. For more information, visit tucsongirlschorus.org.

May 10: Rosku – 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., doors open at 9 p.m., $17-$32. For more information, visit 191toole.com

May 14: Tech N9ne-Planet Tour 2018 – Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., doors open at 7 p.m., $35-$50. For more information visit, rialtotheatre.com

May 20: Boyz II Men – AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road., 7:30 p.m., $25. For more information, visit casinodelsol.com.

June 7: Collie Buddz – The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., doors open at 7 p.m., $25-$27. For more information, visit rialtoteatre.com

June 16: Tucson Libertine League Presents: DJ Battle Burlesque – 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., doors open at 8 p.m., $10-$12. For more information, visit 191toole.com.

July 20-29: Loft Kids Fest – Himmel Park, every morning at 9:15, movies start at 10 a.m. For more information, visit loftcinema.org.

MOVIE OPENINGS

May 4: “The Cleanse”

May 11: “Breaking In”

May 18: “Deadpool 2”

May 18: “Dark Crimes”

May 25: “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

June 8: “Ocean’s 8”

Jun 15: “Incredibles 2”

Jun 29: “Sicario: Day of Soldado”

July 6: “Sorry to Bother You”

VIDEO GAME RELEASES

May 4: “Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze” (SWITCH)

May 22: “State of Decay 2” (PC, XBOX ONE)

June 12: “Jurassic World Evolution” (PS4, PC, XBOX ONE)

June 29: “The Crew 2” (PS4, PC, XBOX ONE)

July 10: “Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Triolgy” (SWITCH, PC, XBOX ONE)

August 14: “World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth” (PC)

CAMPUS EVENTS

May 7: PCC Ethnic, Gender and Transborder Studies Summit – Downtown Campus, 9 a.m. start time. For more information, call 206-4888.

May 8: Athletics-Spring Awards Ceremony – West Campus, Proscenium Theatre, 6 – 8 p.m. For more information, call 206-6986.

May 10: Media Fusion – West Campus, 7 – 9 p .m. For more information, 206-6986.

May 11: Veterans Graduation Recognition Dinner – West Campus B (Gym), 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 206-4888.

May 11: PCC Respiratory Pinning Ceremony – Proscenium Theatre, 6 – 8 p.m. For more information, call 206-6986.

May 12: PCC Dental Hygiene Pinning Ceremony – Proscenium Theatre, 4 – 6 p.m. For more information, call 206-6986.

May 17: PCC Graduation Ceremony – Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., 7 – 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 206-4500.

May 14: Sandscript Unveiling/ Awards Ceremony – Proscenium Theatre, 7 – 9 p.m. For more information, call 206-6986.

May 19: Produce On Wheels Without Waste – Downtown Campus, 7 – 10 a.m. For more information, call 206-7263.

