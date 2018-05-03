Aztecs struggle to finish the season strong

By RENE ESCOBAR

The Aztecs finished the season with a 21-31 and 11-29 in conference play. The Aztecs had a down year with their struggles coming from the offensive component of the game as they left runners on base time after time, along with struggles with scoring in the first games of series.

The Aztecs had bright spots throughout the season: Their pitching was phenomenal, and the Aztecs had an All-Region I player in freshman Enrique Porchas.

April 28. Game 1: PCC 7, Chandler-Gilbert 1

The Aztecs finish the season at home with a split against Chandler-Gilbert.

Freshman Mason Myhre closed out the season with a stellar performance, Myhre tossed a no-hitter, giving up 1 earned run with 11 strikeouts.

All-region player Porchas was perfect in the batter’s box, going 2 for 2 for the game.

Game 2: PCC 2, Chandler-Gilbert 4

The Aztecs had the early lead, but Chandler-Gilbert answered back with runs in the second and fourth innings. The Aztecs’ season woes continued in the game as they left 9 runners on base for the game.

The Aztecs have struggled all season to get runners home. Next season, however, the Aztecs have much to build on because of a strong sophomore class.

April 24. Game 1: PCC 1, Glendale CC 7

Freshman Matthew Hackman hit a jack to cut into Glendale’s lead, but the Gauchos’ bats travel well, scoring runs in the third and fifth.

Freshman Michael Wong took the loss on the mound as he tossed three innings, allowing 1 earned run on 5 hits with 3 strikeouts.

Game 2: PCC 1, Glendale CC 6

The Aztecs dismantled in the second game of the doubleheader as the Aztecs surrendered a tie game allowing 2 runs in the eighth and 3 in the ninth.

“We shut down we got into trouble and we stopped playing,” said Assistant Coach Mike Espinoza.

Freshman Michael Wong went 2 for 3, while sophomore Jose Contreras started the game and tossed seven solid innings giving up zero earned runs on 7 hits with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk on 99 pitches.

April 17. Game 1: PCC 0, Paradise Valley 1

The Aztecs got their hearts broken at Paradise with an error committed to score the only run of the game in the eighth inning.

It’s was not a day for remembrance for the Aztecs as they left 7 runners on base for the game. The defense also committed 4 errors for the game.

Freshman Michael Wong started the game and threw a shutout inning, giving up 2 hits with 3 strikeouts.

Game 2: PCC 5, Paradise Valley 3

The Aztecs recovered in the second game of the doubleheader, scoring 4 runs in the first. Pitching kept the lead for the Aztecs, with insurance from freshman Matthew Hackman secured the win.

Hackman went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, freshman Elisandro Diaz was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Sophomore Jose Contreras threw 5⅓ innings, allowing 2 earned runs on 4 hits and 7 strikeouts.

April 21. Game 1: PCC 0, Phoenix College 9

The Aztecs’ offense was shut down by Phoenix College at home. The Aztecs had 5 hits for the game. The offense was at a standstill and unable to get a runner past second.

Freshman Mason Myhre pitched 1⅓ inning, allowing 2 earned runs on 2 hits with 3 strikeouts.

Game 2: PCC 5, Phoenix College 13

The Aztecs struck first, scoring 2 in the first inning, but the offense from Phoenix College was overpowering, scoring twice in back-to-back innings.

Freshman Enrique Porchas finished the game going 4 for 5 with an RBI, freshman Ryon Craig pitched one inning in relief, allowing 2 earned runs on 3 hits with 1 strikeout.

April 14. Game 1: PCC 4, No. 7 Mesa CC 7

Defensive errors were the downfall for the Aztecs as they committed 5 for the game as the rally was cut short in the seventh at home.

Freshman Enrique Porchas went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while freshman Adam Moraga pitched four innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 7 hits with 2 strikeouts.

Game 2: PCC 8, No. 7 Mesa CC 5

In their second attempt for a comeback win, the Aztecs came through as their bullpen shut down No. 7 Mesa to take the victory in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

The Aztecs were the beneficiary of errors this game as Mesa committed 2 in the same inning to secure the lead for the Aztecs