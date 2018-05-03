Aztecs hit an ace at regionals and qualify for nationals

Story and photo by

ARMANDO HARMON

Men’s and Women’s tennis competed in the Region I championships at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale. Both teams competed and brought home some hardware and qualified for the NJCAA Division I tournament in Waco, TX on May 6-11.

Women’s

April 24: Day One

On day one of the the Region I Championships, the Aztecs took care of business.

Sophomore Emma Oropeza won her No. 1 singles match over Kelly Slattery from Paradise Valley Community College. Slattery was forced to retire. Oropeza won the first set 6-4 but dropped the second set 2-6.

Sophomore Janine Fernando advanced to the No. 2 singles final match after she defeated Cindy Anders from Mesa Community College 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Freshman Meghan Houk won her No. 3 singles match, but Mesa’s Stephanie Alsman was forced to retire. Houk had taken the first set 6-1.

Sophomore Lien Nguyen and freshman Ashley Fitzsimmons earned shutout victories at No. 4 and No.5 singles respectively, over Glendale Community College.

April 25: Day Two

The Aztecs took second place in the final team standings behind Eastern Arizona College.

Sophomore Shafer and freshman Fitzsimmons put together a dominating performance as they won the No. 3 doubles flight championship after beating Ashlyn Trejo and Heidi Simons from Eastern Arizona College 6-1, 6-1.

Fitzsimmons claimed the No. 5 singles flight title after she nearly shut out Vanessa Mitrica from Mesa Community College 6-1, 6-0.

Shafer also wasn’t finished as she took home the No. 6 singles title after defeating Simons 6-2, 6-2.

In other singles action, sophomore Nguyen won the first set in her No. 4 singles final match but dropped the next two sets to Payton Cap from Eastern Arizona 6-7, 6-4, 6-1. Freshman Houk played a tightly contested first set but fell to Polly Evans from Eastern Arizona 7-5, 6-2.

Sophomore Oropeza fell in her No. 1 singles championship match to Juliette Mary from Eastern Arizona 6-0, 6-1. Fellow sophomore Fernando lost in her No. 2 singles flight finals match to Clara Desbiolles from Eastern Arizona 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles competition, Oropeza and Fernando fell short in their No. 1 doubles finals match to Mary and Desbiolles 6-1, 6-2. They had a tough path to get to the final match after they beat Sala Yoshida and Cindy Anders in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Houk and Nguyen won the first set in their No. 2 doubles championship match but fell in the end in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 to Eastern Arizona’s Evans and Cap. They advanced after beating Glendale Community College in the semifinals 6-0, 6-2.

Men’s

April 24: Day One

The Aztecs won three singles and one doubles match.

Sophomore Tomothy Ou earned a shutout win over Abdella Mohammed from Glendale Community College 6-0, 6-0 in his No. 1 singles match.

Freshman Scott Mantelman earned his victory at No. 3 singles over Glendale’s Charles Zwolsman 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinal round.

Ou and Mantelman won their No. 1 doubles semifinal match over Tyler Peters and Victor Tuncap from Paradise Valley Community College 6-4, 6-1.

Freshman Beau Boyer bounced back after dropping a tight first set as he went on to defeat Jonah Steffen from Paradise Valley Community College 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Freshman Chris McDaniels won the first set in his No. 4 singles match but fell to Glendale’s Jared McMurdie 6-7, 7-6, 6-4. Freshman Wu fell to Bruno Deschamps from Glendale 6-2, 6-3 at No. 5 singles. Sophomore Francisco Sotelo dropped his match at No. 2 singles to Gergo Rendek from Mesa Community College 6-0, 6-0.

In other doubles competition, Sotelo and Wu fell to Sala Frigeri and Yohann Prinsen from Mesa 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. McDaniels and Boyer lost to Michael and Ben Gardiner from Paradise Valley Community College in their No. 3 doubles match 6-2, 6-4.

April 25: Day Two

The Aztecs took second place in the team standings for the second straight year behind Mesa Community College.

Sophomore Ou won the No. 1 singles flight championship after he defeated Jorge Sala Frigeri from Mesa 6-4, 6-2.

Freshman Mantelman claimed the No. 3 singles flight region title after he beat Mesa’s Artur Etzberger 6-4, 6-4.

Freshman Boyer fell short in his championship match at No. 6 singles as he lost to Mesa’s Jeffery Martin 6-2, 6-0.

In the No. 1 doubles championship, Ou and Mantelman lost to Gergo Rendek and Martin after an injury forced the end of the match.