The Word: What are rules to follow when you are on a date?

INTERVIEWS AND PHOTOS BY MICHELLE TRUJILLO AT WEST AND DESERT VISTA CAMPUSES

Daniel Gonzalez

AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING

“Just be respectable towards the person you’re with. People like that.”

Emmanuel Benjamin

PHYSIOLOGY

“Dress neatly and have a plan. Don’t take her to the movies, that’s a third date thing. Go someplace you can interact. Make it fun and smile.”

Dominique De La Rosa

ANTHROPOLOGY

“Just be real and honest with where you’re at and who you are. They’re probably just as nervous as you are, so have fun.”

Christian Maddox

BUSINESS

“Don’t expect anything at all, but try your hardest to get everything you can. And listen and keep eye contact.”

Joyce Karaj

MINING ENGINEERING

“I would put my phone away, and listen when he talks.”