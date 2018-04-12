The Word: What are rules to follow when you are on a date?

INTERVIEWS AND PHOTOS BY MICHELLE TRUJILLO AT WEST AND DESERT VISTA CAMPUSES
Daniel Gonzalez
AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING
“Just be respectable towards the person you’re with. People like that.”
Emmanuel Benjamin
PHYSIOLOGY
“Dress neatly and have a plan. Don’t take her to the movies, that’s a third date thing. Go someplace you can interact. Make it fun and smile.”
Dominique De La Rosa
ANTHROPOLOGY
“Just be real and honest with where you’re at and who you are. They’re probably just as nervous as you are, so have fun.”
Christian Maddox
BUSINESS
“Don’t expect anything at all, but try your hardest to get everything you can. And listen and keep eye contact.”
Joyce Karaj
MINING ENGINEERING
“I would put my phone away, and listen when he talks.”