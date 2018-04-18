Question: How can we make our schools safer from gun violence?

Interviews AND Photos By Eric Teel At West Campus Faith Sowers, Anthropology: “Having more councilors is a good idea. We should get society to a point where people won’t want to emulate these shootings.” David Thomas, Marine Biology: We need to start being more aware and mindful of specific threats. Jessica Larios, Social Service Major: We need to be kinder to each other. Drew Sansom, Computer Science: One debate is whether we should have gun free zones. Another is if we should have guns like the AR-15 legal. I really don’t know the ultimate answer. Joseph Desjardin: The easiest solution is to make it a little harder to get a gun. It’s crazy how we are desensitized to school shootings.