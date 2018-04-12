‘Dance Fusion’ production blooms

By ERIC TEEL

On April 27, get ready to enter Pima Community College Dance’s new spring production, “Dance Fusion.”

Featuring a record number of works by students, “Dance Fusion” incorporates hip hop, modern, contemporary and elements of burlesque into a creative package.

One thing that sets “Dance Fusion” apart from other dance productions is the role of students themselves in creating choreography with minimal input from instructors. This allows the performers to truly bring their own ideas and elements to the show.

“We have more student work this semester than we usually do and that’s what I want the audience to see. It’s about the students finding their artistic voices,” said Director Nolan Kubota.

Kubota is a California native and an international award-winning burlesque performer under the name Matt Finish.

“I was in New York prior to coming to Tucson for graduate school,” he said. “I came here in 2008 and got my master’s from the University of Arizona. I graduated in 2011 and started working at Pima immediately, so I’ve been here on and off since 2011, and I’ve been running the program for three years.

“In the show, about 50 percent of the choreography you are going to see is my choreography,” he added. “I have a heavy background in ballet, musical theater and burlesque, so I am bringing all of that in. In this show. You’ll see a lot of musical theater and jazz and even some burlesque without the striptease. It’s a family-friendly show.”

Dance Fusion also includes dances by students in the choreography course taught by Mirela Roza.

Something that stands apart with this production is its diverse soundtrack, which includes vintage Broadway musical, contemporary, hip hop and pop. More experimental tracks such as a literal voicemail taken from a decade-old YouTube clip are included in the show.

Dance Fusion lives up to its name as it is truly a fusion of various music and dance styles into something distinct from other dance productions.

The show will open at 7:30 p.m. April 27 and play at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 28 at the Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre at Pima Community College’s West Campus. Tickets for the show are $10 with discounts available.

FYI

“Dance Fusion”

Where: Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre, West Campus

When: 7:30 p.m. April 27 and, 2 p.m and 7:30 p.m. April 28. ASL interpreter will be at the April 28 show.

Tickets: $10

Box Office: 206-6986