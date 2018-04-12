Complied by Eric Teel

April 20-30: Pima County Fair

Pima County Fairgrounds

A staple of Tucson is almost back again with the annual Pima County Fair. The fair also will have special performances as is tradition. This year, Ja Rule and Ashanti will be performing on April 26. Only admission is needed to watch the show.

April 13-15: Spring Fling

University of Arizona Mall

4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (admission closes at 10 p.m.)

Come enjoy the largest student-run carnival in the nation at Spring Fling, a Tucson tradition since 1974. Spring Fling includes over 20 food booths, live entertainment and plenty of games. Admission is $5 and unlimited ride wristbands are being sold for $30.

April 22: Earth Day at Biosphere 2

9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 32540 S. Biosphere Road

Make this Earth Day one you can remember with Earth Day at Biosphere 2. Live music, booths and even hermit crab releases will all be featured, along with other activities. General admission tickets are available at biosphere2.org, with VIP tickets that include a Biosphere 2 annual pass and VIP concert seating also available for $32.

April 28: Rodders Days Car Show

9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Pima Community College Downtown Campus in Northwest parking lot

If you are a classic car fan, the annual Rodders Days Car Show at the PCC Downtown Campus is the event for you. Feast your eyes on classic street rods and enjoy food truck cuisine at the 44th Annual Rodders Days show. Door games and a deejay also will be featured.