Letter to the editor: Ready or not, changes are on the horizon for Pima

By NICHOLAS TRUJILLO

Time and time again, Pima Community College does something that makes its image better and worse at the same time.

There have been rumors that East Campus will close. In my previous story, I talked to Chancellor Lee Lambert, and he said that East Campus will not close.

It does, however, beg the question as to why classes and certificates are being moved or removed.

In the Board of Governors meeting on March 7, “Multiple Program Inactivations” were scheduled on the agenda.

In that scheduled item, there is a list of degrees and certificates that are to be removed from the college. It includes certificates for advanced design and EMT paramedic and also includes degrees like American Indian studies and engineering.

The online documents for these can be found at BoardDocs.com, which can be accessed via the PCC website in meeting notices.

According to the documents: “For each program, a review was conducted evaluating a three-year average of program graduates. A detailed report on Program Viability/Program Prioritization was reviewed by the chancellor, provost and executive vice chancellor, and the executive vice chancellor of finance and administration.”

This means that after review, the list of certificates and degrees don’t have enough students enrolled in those programs to keep them.

It also begs the question as to where the advertisement for these and other courses are. Since late 2016, I’ve seen the same brochures on the walls for the same courses.

So where are the brochures for American Indian studies and political science? It’s hard to think that students will enroll in courses they don’t know exist.

However, the college is doing great things elsewhere. In a story deeper in this issue, PCC is partnering with Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College to get it accredited.

This is phenomenal, because PCC is moving beyond Tucson and going South.

PCC is looking to integrate classes in SCCPCC and also enables students that are going to that campus to use their financial aid for Pima classes.

This isn’t the first time Pima has tried to integrate themselves south of Tucson.

A look back into our first issue shows that PCC also has a program to send students to Instituto Tecnológico de Hermosillo in Hermosillo, Mexico. They also send students here for programs. Which creates a bridge for both schools to travel and learn abroad.

So to see where Pima is succeeding and failing, you really don’t have to look far.

But a step further is where we at Aztec Press come into play. Not only do we tell you what PCC is doing, but we tell you why and how it will affect you and your peers.

Integrating students at ITH will make PCC more diverse and it will go along with the chancellor’s plan, aka his “North Star,” for a better Pima.

Removing courses will make PCC less marketable to incoming students that want to potentially enroll in the courses we just recently cut.

Yet PCC is just looking out for itself and making sure it can stay afloat for the students that are already here.

And making what they have better. Because although PCC has some good programs, they want to upgrade them with the recently purchased properties.

If you follow the news long enough, you see how every action the school takes is connected.

