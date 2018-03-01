Holthaus picks up 400 as Aztecs thrives

Story and photo

by ARMANDO HARMON

With two weeks left in the regular season, the women’s basketball team of Pima Community College continues to add more victories to its resume. Despite the loss against Cochise College, the Aztecs gave Todd Holthaus his 400th career win as a head coach against Scottsdale Community College.

Feb. 17: PCC 92,

Phoenix College 52

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team finished off the week with a decisive victory against Phoenix College.

The Aztecs were dominant in the fourth quarter, outscoring their opponent 33-11. Pima went on to beat the Bears 92-33.

Tied at 12-12, the Aztecs went on a 15-2 run that carried between the first and second quarter, to take a 27-14 advantage. They held the Bears to just 9 points in the second quarter to take a 34-21 lead at the half.

Freshmen Jacqulynn Nakai matched her season high with 34 points as she went 12 for 17 from the field and 3 for 6 from the three-point line. She also had 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal.

Sophomore Aubre Fortner finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Freshman Shauna Bribiescas had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Sophomore Christine Ortega had 10 rebounds at the half and finished the game with 9 points and 14 rebounds.

The Aztecs earned a regular season sweep over the Bears. Pima won 76-45 last month.

“We did what we needed to do,” head coach Todd Holthaus said. “I was happy with our toughness, they kept on wanting to make runs at us but at the end of the game we extended them out.”

Feb. 14: PCC 82,

Cochise College 74

PCC fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and couldn’t rally to come back against Cochise College in Douglas.

The No. 8 Aztecs fell to the No. 8 Division I-ranked Apaches 92-82. Pima was down by as much as 18 points in the first quarter and trailed 28-15 at the end of the quarter. The Aztecs managed to cut the deficit and outscored the Apaches 20-13 in the second quarter, but they trailed 41-35 at the half.

The Aztecs took a 1-point lead halfway in the third, but the Apaches sealed the deal in the final minutes.

Freshman Bribiescas scored a team-high 21 points. Ortega finished with 20 points. Nakai and Fortner each contributed with 12 points.

The Aztecs were swept in the regular season meeting with the Apaches. They fell 81-66 last month.

“I could not have been more proud in a loss ,” Holthaus said. “They are eighth in the country and we put 82 on them, we battled and fought all the way.”

Feb. 10: PCC 97,

Scottsdale CC 74

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team took control after a double-digit lead after the first quarter and didn’t let up.

The Aztecs beat the Artichokes 97-74, giving coach Holthaus his 400th head coaching career victory. Holthaus had 160 wins at Flowing Wells High School from 1998-2005 and 240 wins at Pima.

Freshmen Nakai finished with a game-high 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting. She also had 9 assists and 3 steals to add to her stat sheet. Sophomore Izzy Spruit went 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and ended the game with 21 points.

Sophomore Ortega secured a double-double, with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Off the bench, sophomore Alliyah Bryant scored 9 points.

“This is just the accumulation of what the great players I’ve had the privilege of coaching have done,” Holthaus said. “I’m just blessed to have them in my life and be at a place like Pima that allows me to do what I love.”

The Aztecs earned a regular season sweep over the Artichokes. They won 95-53 last month in Scottsdale.

Feb. 3: PCC 93,

South Mountain CC 71

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team set the tone in the third quarter against South Mountain Community College in Phoenix.

The Aztecs outscored the Cougars 29-9 in the third quarter and went on to win 93-17. The Aztecs were in a close bind in the first half as they led 21-20 after the first quarter and 42-36 at the half.

Four Aztecs ended the game with double figures as Nakai led the way with 18 points. From the free-throw line, she was perfect, going 8 for 8. Sophomore Spruit hit five 3-pointers as she finished with 17 points.

Sophomore Ortega and freshman Bribiescas each had 16 points, while sophomore Fortner scored 11 points. The Aztecs swept the Cougars as they won 102-59 in December.

On Deck

Feb. 24: vs Central Arizona College 5:30 p.m. Coolidge, AZ

Feb. 27: vs Mesa CC 2 p.m. West Campus Gymnasium