Golf: Men’s and Women’s seasons continue

By CHRISTIAN MORTENSEN AND MICHELLE TRUJILLO

It was a busy couple of weeks for the Pima Community College’s Men’s and Women’s golf teams, with both programs taking part of invitationals as their individual seasons continued.

Men’s:

By Christian Mortensen

Feb. 20-21: Estrella Mountain Community College Invitational

In its second tournament of the season, the Pima Community College men’s golf team struggled at the Estrella Mountain Invitation in Litchfield Park, Arizona; finishing in last place in an eight-school field.

The Aztecs shot a 638 combined over the two-day tournament, while first place Eastern Arizona College finished with a combined score of 595.

Sophomore Johnny Fiore was Pima’s highest finisher in the individual standings as his two-day score of 155 placed him 24th overall.

Women’s:

By Michelle Trujillo

Feb. 26-27: Estrella Mountain Community College Invitational

In the third tournament of the season, the Pima Community College women’s golf successfully took fourth place at the Tres Rios Golf course in Goodyear, AZ.

Over the course of two days, the Aztecs scored a total of 762. They were 16 strokes behind South Mountain Community College who finished with a total score of 710. Mesa Community College took first place with a total score of 665, while Chandler-Gilbert Community College placed second with a total score of 709.

Sophomore Araceli Esquivel had her season-best finish taking second place in the individual standings. Improving by 10-strokes in the second round Esquivel finished with a total score of 158.