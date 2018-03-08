Golf: Men’s and Women’s seasons continue

By CHRISTIAN MORTENSEN AND MICHELLE TRUJILLO

It was a busy couple of weeks for the Pima Community Collegeâ€™s Menâ€™s and Womenâ€™s golf teams, with both programs taking part of invitationals as their individual seasons continued.

Menâ€™s:

By Christian Mortensen

Feb. 20-21: Estrella Mountain Community College Invitational

In its second tournament of the season, the Pima Community College menâ€™s golf team struggled at the Estrella Mountain Invitation in Litchfield Park, Arizona; finishing in last place in an eight-school field.

The Aztecs shot a 638 combined over the two-day tournament, while first place Eastern Arizona College finished with a combined score of 595.

Sophomore Johnny Fiore was Pimaâ€™s highest finisher in the individual standings as his two-day score of 155 placed him 24th overall.

Womenâ€™s:

By Michelle Trujillo

Feb. 26-27: Estrella Mountain Community College Invitational

In the third tournament of the season, the Pima Community College womenâ€™s golf Â successfully took fourth place at the Tres Rios Golf course in Goodyear, AZ.

Over the course of two days, the Aztecs scored a total of 762. They were 16 strokes behind South Mountain Community College who finished with a total score of 710. Mesa Community College took first place with a total score of 665, while Chandler-Gilbert Community College placed second with a total score of 709.

Sophomore Araceli Esquivel had her season-best finish taking second place in the individual standings. Improving by 10-strokes in the second round Esquivel finished with a total score of 158.