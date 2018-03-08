Dylla sprints to success at Indoor Nationals

By MICHELLE TRUJILLO

On March 2 and 3, the Pima Community College track and field team wrapped up the indoor track and field season at the NJCAA Indoor National Championship.

The championship meet took place at the Texas Sports Performance Center in Austin, Texas.

Sophomore and distance runner Collin Dylla earned 10 points for PCC after winning the 1,000-meter race with a time of 2 minutes, 30.18 seconds.

“Collin put together the perfect (indoor) season. He qualified for four events and predicted he would win the 1,000 meters,” said Pima head coach Greg Wenneborg in a press release. “Collin’s focus and determination were laser sharp all season long.”

At last year’s Indoor Championships, Dylla finished 12th in the 800 meters, and sixth in at the Outdoor Championships.

“He decided he would make it a goal to win this year and he has progressed ever since,” Wenneborg said at the press release.

With 14 points, the men’s team finished in 17th place out of 39 teams. With 5 points, the women’s team tied for 21st place out of 35 teams with Coffeyville Community College and Southern Idaho College.