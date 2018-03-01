Aztecs show no mercy in sweep

By KYLE MCDANIEL

The Pima Commuinty College softball team drop three-in-a-row before earning back to back mercy rule victories in a sweep of GateWay Community College.

Feb. 13 Game 1 (F/5): PCC 9, GateWay CC 1, Game 2 (F/5): PCC 9, GateWay CC 0

The Aztecs completed their first sweep in ACCAC play when they mercy-ruled GateWay in both games.

Heading into the fifth inning of Game 1 leading 3-0, Pima would add to that 6 more runs to take a 9-0 lead.

A big part of the spark on offense was freshman Mya Cabral and sophomore Sierra Gentry, who both went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Including back to back RBI doubles in the third and back to back RBI singles in the 5th inning.

It took just 58 pitches from freshman Paige Adair to get her the win. She gave up 1 earned run and 3 hits while striking out 10.

Again in the second game the outburst of offense came late in the game. Holding a 4-0 lead, Pima would add 5 more in the fifth inning. A big part of the offense this game was the Aztecs eyes at the plate, as they drew 12 walks.

Sophomore Edith Prieto had RBI singles in back to back innings and would finish the game 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs while scoring 3 runs. Sophomore Alyse Talamante was patient at the plate as she drew bases loaded walks in the first and fourth innings and finished 1-for-2.

Paige Adair got her 10th win, as she struck out 8 while allowing only 1 hit. She is now 10-1 on the season.

The two-game series against Central Arizona College on Feb. 17 was canceled due to weather, and will be rescheduled for another date.

The Aztecs had an up-and-down four-game stretch. They were swept by Yavapai, then the next time out swept GateWay in dominant fashion.

Feb. 10 Game 1: PCC 3, Yavapai College 8, Game 2: F/6, PCC 5, Yavapai College 13

With Pima down 1-0 in the fourth inning and looking for a spark of offense, up stepped freshman Mya Cabral. She belted a home run to tie the game, but their joy did not last as there was plenty of time left in the game.

The Yavapai Roughriders took advantage of that, scoring 5 runs in the fifth inning. It was the sixth inning now, when Cabral came to the plate with a runner on. What did she do? She blasted a home run that still hasn’t landed. However, the comeback fell short as Yavapai scored 2 more and put the game to bed.

Freshman Paige Adair took her first loss of the season, giving up 8 runs on 8 hits while striking out six.

If you wanted offense, you got it in the second game as there were a total of 18 runs scored. In the early innings, it was back and forth between the two teams. The Aztecs were losing 3-2 in the top of the second inning when sophomore Alyse Talamante hammered a solo shot to tie the game. That wasn’t the only offense in the inning for Pima.

Sophomores Megan Flores and MaryAlys Julian would each hit an RBI single to give the Aztecs a 5-3 lead. Sadly, the offense for Pima ended there, but it didn’t for Yavapai as they scored 10 unanswered points, resulting in a mercy-rule loss.

Flores and freshman Alese Casper both went 3 for 4 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Casper also would take the loss on the day as she threw 3⅓ innings, allowing 8 earned runs on 10 hits, while striking out three.

On Deck

Feb. 24: at Scottsdale Community College, 5 p.m. doubleheader

Feb. 27: vs Chandler-Gilbert Community College, 1 p.m. doubleheader

Mar. 3: vs Phoenix College, noon doubleheader