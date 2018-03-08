Aztec Tennis

By ARMANDO HARMON

Men’s

With the first official match of the season, the Aztecs fell in a tough battle against their rival, Mesa Community College.

The Pima Community College men’s tennis team kicked off its regular season against the No. 9-ranked Mesa Community College. The Aztecs fell 8-1.

Freshmen Tomothy Ou was the only victor for the Aztecs as he beat Jorge Sala 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Ou and No.1 doubles partner Francisco Sotelo fell in theirs in a close one – 8-6. Sotelto was shutout as he lost his singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Freshman Scott Mantelman played a close second set in his match at No.3 singles but fell 6-2, 7-5. Freshmen Jonathan Wu fell at No.4 singles to Yohann Prinsen 6-1, 6-1. Mantelman and Wu lost in their doubles match to Prinsen and Sala 8-3.

Freshman Chris McDaniels fell in his No. 5 singles match 6-3,6-1. They lost in their No.3 doubles match as well 8-1.

Women’s

The Aztecs started off the season with a hot hand as they upset two ranked opponents, including its rival Mesa Community College. With a strong doubles play, Pima continued to rack up points.

Feb. 27: PCC 8, Mesa 1

The Aztecs pulled the upset again against its second ranked opponent. The No. 21-ranked Mesa Community College was almost shut out by the Aztecs. Pima defeated the Thunderbirds 8-1.

The Aztecs swept the three doubles match-ups. Sophomore Emma Oropeza and Janine Fernando beat Sala Yoshida and Cindy Anders 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.

The doubles team of freshman Megan Houk and sophomore Lien Nguyen beat Audra Spargo and Stephanie Alsman 8-2. The No. 3 doubles duo of Ashley Fitzsimmons and Jayme Shafer won their match 8-4.

Pima took five of the six singles matches.

Oropeza played to a second-set tiebreaker but was able to finish off Yoshida 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 1 singles. Houk won her match at No. 3 singles over Anders 6-4, 6-1, while Nguyen beat Camacho 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

Fitzsimmons defeated Alsman 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5 singles while Shafer won her No. 6 singles match 6-1, 6-0.

Fernando lost her No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 6-4.

Feb. 22: PCC 5, Eastern AZ

The PCC women’s tennis team started off its 2018 season with a huge conference victory.

The Aztecs upset the No.13-ranked Eastern Arizona College 5-4.

Freshman Ashley Fitzsimmons and sophomore Jayme Shafer came to play and won big for the Aztecs in singles and doubles play.

Fitzsimmons sealed the win for the Aztecs after she won her No. 5 singles match 6-4, 6-3. Shafer won her No. 6 singles match 6-1, 6-4.