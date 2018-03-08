Pima braces up and down stretch

By RENE ESCOBAR



Offensive struggles continue to plague Aztec baseball, as the team dropped four of their last eight games to bring its record to 14-10 on the season.



March 3. Game 1: Pima CC 1, Glendale CC 0

The Aztecs earned their first conference sweep of the season on the road in Glendale.

Freshman Michael Wong shined on the mound tossing a 1-hit shutout, pitching a complete game with 7 strikeouts.

Sophomore Juan Durazo brought the offense in the first game of the double header, hitting a solo home run to give the Aztecs the lead and the win.

Game 2: Pima CC 6,

Glendale 2

The Aztecs scored 4 in the seventh to propel them to the sweep of Glendale.

The domination of Glendale started in the seventh with the bat of sophomore Juan Durazo, as he began the scoring with an RBI double. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, freshman Enrique Porchas hit a 2-run RBI single to push the lead to 5.

Sophomore Troy Gutbub started the game pitching 5 2/3rds shutout innings, allowing 3 hits and tossing 3 strikeouts.

Feb 27. Game 1: Pima CC 0, Gilbert-Chandler CC 2

The Aztecs managed 4 hits for the game as they lost the first of their two-game double header against Gilbert-Chandler in Chandler.

Despite the loss, sophomore Marcus Mendez went 2 for 2, while freshman Michael Wong went 1 for 2 and Javier Nava finished 1 for 3.

Freshman Adam Moraga pitched six innings, allowed 2 earned runs on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Feb. 24. Game 1: Pima CC 0, Paradise Valley CC 5

The Aztecs fell at home to visiting Paradise Valley. Pima only connected lumber to ball twice the entire game.

The Aztecs’ losing streak extended to five games after Paradise Valley shut down Pima’s offense. Sophomore Logan Klunder had one of the two hits going 1 for 2, while freshman Juan Durazo recorded the the second hit going 1 for 3.

Freshman Michael Wong pitched 6⅓ innings, allowing 5 earned runs on 7 hits and 4 strikeouts.

Game 2: Pima CC 7,

Paradise Valley CC 2

The Aztecs bounced back with a comeback win, splitting the series against Paradise Valley and snapping their five-game losing streak.

Pima down 2-1 in the fifth when freshman Rafael Padilla knocked in an RBI single to tie the game. The Aztecs would take the lead after freshman Fabian Ferreria hit a groundout RBI to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

In the eighth inning, the Aztecs took over, scoring 4 runs in the frame. Freshman Elisandro Diaz had a great day, hitting 3 for 3 with an RBI, while freshman Thomas Garcia went 2 for 4, reaching base once.

Gutbub started the game pitching five innings, allowed 2 earned runs on 3 hits, with 4 strikeouts. Sophomore Jose Contreras threw three shutout innings, allowing 3 hits with 1 strikeout.

Game 2: Pima CC 12, Chandler-Gilbert CC 8

The Aztecs took their frustrations to the plate, scoring 6 runs in the third inning in a win to split the series.

Up in the third, sophomore Logan Klunder extended the lead to 7 with a grand slam. After a battle with the Coyotes, the Aztecs led only by 2. In the eighth inning up 10-8, Klunder took to the plate and notched an RBI single to extend the dwindling lead to 3. Freshman Matthew Hackman sealed the lead and the win with an RBI single. Klunder finished the game going 2 for 4 with 6 RBIs; Hackman went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Feb. 20. Game 1: Pima CC 0, Phoenix College 7

The Aztecs o were shut down by Phoenix College. The team mustered a mere 2 hits, both by Wong.

Freshman Adam Moraga threw four innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 2 hits while striking out 5.

Game 2: Pima CC 5, Phoenix College 12

The Aztecs’ offense bounced back momentarily as they gave up a 5-run lead after the fifth inning.

Padilla started it off with an RBI single in the third inning. Pima would not get another hit after the fifth inning.

Freshman Ryon Craig threw six innings, allowed 2 earned runs on 5 hits while striking out 5.