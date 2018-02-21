Women’s golf place for the second time is season

By CHRISTIAN MORTENSEN

The golf teams for Pima Community College were up in Scottsdale as they hit the range at the Hillcrest Golf Course. The women’s team finished in the top five over the weekend. For the men’s team, it was the first time competing this season.

Women’s

In their second tournament of the season, the Pima Community College Women’s Golf team took fourth place in a seven-school field at the Scottsdale Invitational. It was a two-day tournament that took place at the Hillcrest Golf Course in Sun City, Arizona.

The Aztecs shot a combined 739 during the event, while winners Mesa Community College shot a 646. Chandler-Gilbert Community College placed second in the tournament with a combined 698, and South Mountain Community College was third with 724.

Sophomore Araceli Esquivel was Pima’s highest finisher in the individual standings, as she finished in fourth place with a two-day score of 162. It was the second straight fourth place finish for both Pima and Esquivel.

Men’s

The Pima Men’s Golf team has not competed since Jan. 30, when they played in its first tournament of the season at the Glendale Community College Invitational. The Aztecs placed fourth overall in a nine-school field to open up the season.

The Aztecs be back in action on Feb. 21, at the Estrella Mountain Community College Invitational in Litchfield, Arizona.

On Deck

Women’s: Feb. 26-27: Estrella Mountain Invitational 8 a.m.

Men’s: March 5-6: Scottsdale CC Invitational 11 a.m.