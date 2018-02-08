Trans-Atlantic opens Bernal 2018

Nick Trujillo | Feb 08, 2018 | Comments 0

By ERIK MEDINA

The Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery presents the first exhibit of 2018: “The Trans-Atlantic Fusion” exhibit, curated by David Andres.

Hosted at the Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College’s West Campus, the exhibit runs through March 9. The gallery is free and open to the public. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

The exhibit includes the work of French photographer Philippe Salaün; New York photographer Vicki Ragan; Mexican painter/collage artist Rodolfo Morales from Oaxaca, Mexico (1925-2001); and handmade paper/printmaker artist Helen Baribeau from Tucson.

Salaün has worked with renowned photographers such as Robert Doisneau, Willy Ronis, Bill Brandt, Malick Sidibé and Seydou Keita. He is a National Foundation of Photography Award recipient.

He photographs the world around him and then alters the images, often using a mischievous use of humor. He turns regular photographs into artistic features.

Morales was a Mexican painter who was best known for his brightly colored, surrealistic, dream-like canvases and collages. His features often included Mexican women in village settings.

In recent years, Morales’ paintings have been exhibited in Europe and the United States.

Ragan has permanent installations in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; the Adamsville Community Center in Atlanta; and the Island Grove Regional Park Community Building in Greeley, Colorado.

Aside from the permanent installations, Ragan’s photography work has been displayed in exhibits around the world. Some exhibits include the Museum of Modern Art in Moscow; the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Photography; FotoFest in Houston; the High Museum of Art in Atlanta; Photokina in Cologne, Germany; and the Houston Center for Photography.

Not only is she a photographer, Ragan also is an author who has published four books to date: “Oaxacan Wood Carving: The Magic in the Trees” (1993); “The Edible Alphabet Book” (1996); and “Oaxacan Ceramics” (2000); and “Changing Dreams: A Generation of Oaxaca’s Woodcarvers” (2007).

Barribeau has a bachelor in fine arts in printmaking from the University of Arizona and an MFA in printmaking from the University of Colorado in Boulder. She has taught at the Pyramid Atlantic Art Center in Maryland, the University of Colorado in Boulder and at the Metropolitan State University in Denver.

Baribeau has tested the limits of what she can do with paper making, experimenting for years with the material to see the possibilities. She has built molds and developed methods for working with wet pulp in order to create the “Giant Garden Glove” series.

Baribeau also believes in papermaking as a way of creating and preserving memories. Many of her papers include objects or materials with special meaning such as bits of thread, scraps of cloth or old letters.

“David Andres does such a nice job of curating the work,” said Carol Carder, marketing and PR director for the Center for the Arts. “He tries to bring in things that are very contemporary and exciting and educational. He has quite a following.”

For more information about the exhibition, call the gallery at 206-6942 or visit www.pima.edu/cfa.