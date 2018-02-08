This is U.S.: Making America great again

Nick Trujillo | Feb 08, 2018 | Comments 0

By RENE ESCOBAR

Democracy is a system of government by the whole population.

As citizens of the United States, we have a say on who we elect into office. As voters and taxpayers, we are the people our political officials work for. As their employer, we should be able to remove any elected official.

Our voices are very powerful. They can change the dynamic of how our government is run. It can promote social change, which is why we can’t stop believing, and we can’t stop fighting.

Every two and four years, the country elects new or returning politicians. This November, the midterm elections will take place for the officials in the U.S. House of Representatives. The American people can promote change through the midterms by electing new officials or elect officials to return.

In state government, we are able to go through a process of a recall vote.

“Any government official can be recalled; it takes a lot of signatures,” said Erich Saphir, scientist and Pima Community College instructor.

He said that 25 percent of as many valid signatures are required as people who voted in that election.

On the federal level of government, Saphir said that “once you’re in, you’re in.”

The federal officials are near immune to losing their jobs, unless the voice of the people is not only heard, but respected. Like many times before, the people’s voice can promote change.

Federal government officials can be a political figure for life, if voted in every four years.

Saphir said tht U.S. citizens don’t have a direct voice in the process of electing federal officials. We are not in a direct democracy, which is a type of government run strictly by the citizens.

“Our founders were convinced that if the people made decisions directly, that they would make great decisions and not so great decisions,” Saphir said.

However, if the people had more of a say in the way our government was run, we could promote change for the better of the country. With that said, the voices of the people must be heard and taken into consideration.

Protests, rallies and petitions can give the people power. Those who do are influencing millions of people around the country.

We need to make America great again — by doing what made America great.