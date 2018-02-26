Teacher talk: Speaker Series makes debut

Photos and story

By CONNER BROWN

On Feb. 6, Pima had its first “Speaker Series.” These talks allow talented PCC teachers to speak on a subject of which they are well versed.

The first talk, called “Lyric Microbursts: A Reading Featuring PCC English Faculty,” featured three professors performing select readings: Eric Aldrich, PH.D., “A Heliograph to Klin Kletso;” Josie Milliken, PH.D., “Abraxas” and “Gas Motor Motion;” and Maggie Golston, four of her personal poems.

The event, which started at 6 p.m. at the PCC Community Board Room, started with introductions of the speakers and transitioned to the readings. After the readings, there was an open question section in which audience members could ask questions about the readings or the writing process of the speakers.

“I enjoyed reading and sharing my work with everyone,” said Aldrich, head of writing, reading, communication and literature at Downtown Campus. “I also really enjoyed the conversations about writing that followed. Even though I answered some questions, I really benefited from hearing the questions and Josie and Maggie’s responses, too.”

“I loved the event,” said Maggie Golston, instructor of creative writing and humanities. “I work closely with my colleagues, but had little to their creative work. The thoughtful questions posed by the audience led us into some deep waters.”

“The venue works well for the size and scope of the Speakers’ Series events,” Milliken said. “Speakers’ Series are a wonderful way to experience the impressive expertise and achievements of Pima Community College faculty members. They provide snapshot views of PCC’s vibrant, talented and dynamic faculty.”

Audience members enjoyed the presentation.

“I thought the section about tragedy and happiness was very informative for my own writing,” said Victoria Bradley, a liberal arts major at Pima.

There are two upcoming presentations:

March 6- Samia Kholoussi will present “The Literary Discourse of Women Writers in Modern Arabic Literature.” It will “map the ways that Arab women have articulated their subjectivity, challenged or reformulated societal and familial roles, negotiated tradition, responded to political and cultural exigencies, and formulated a feminist aesthetic specific to Arab female sensibility.”

April 3- Sarah O’Hara will be presenting “Pride and Prejudice: A Southern Girl Rethinks Her Beloved Monuments.” Born in Stonewall Jackson Hospital, O’Hara knows Southern culture well. As she grew older, though, she found herself torn between the history of her home and the modern world in which she lives.

While the issue of monuments is prevalent today, it’s not black and white. Some statues are rooted in a historical meaning. Others are kept because of “nostalgia.”

“People should definitely attend our speaker series,” Aldrich said. “It gives the faculty the opportunity to reach people beyond the classroom, and it’s a good way to get to know the Pima faculty, especially if you’re a student or propective student.”

All presentations are free and begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Board Room, 4905 E. Broadway Blvd.