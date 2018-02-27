Shake your groove thing at ‘Priscilla’

By Erik Medina

If you haven’t seen “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the Musical” yet, I suggest you go to experience it yourself.

The musical, which opened Feb. 22, was nothing less than a extravaganza.

At 6:30 p.m., there was already a crowd. The Glitter and Glam – Night at the Oasis the opening night pre-show event had the audience riled up. Attendees dressed in drag were lip syncing to THE DEATH.

Once the winner was crowned, the doors opened and we took our seats. The theater, silent at first, immediately was filled with chatter.

There were those anticipating the musical and others trying to wave down their friends: “Sarah I’m over here! Can you see me, I’m standing up waving at you, SARAH!”

It didn’t get quiet until director Todd Poelstra made his appearance, said some words and announced the commencement of the musical. Everything went dark.

Three fabulous singers descended from the ceiling and sang the opening number, “I’ve Never Been to Me.” I’d say more, but I rather you see the musical live.

In general, the musical was a comedy. At various times throughout the show, attendees burst into laughter. Be forewarned: Most jokes do not have a G-rated theme to them. If you are not a prude, you’ll laugh at least once — and probably a lot more.

Poelstra promised a light show, and he delivered. The lighting direction was just beautiful and really complemented the costumes. And the costumes! Don’t even get me started on the costumes. They were spectacular, thanks to excellent work by the costume designers: Chris Allen, Julio Hernandez, McVay Keith and Kathy Hurst.

Despite all the jokes and the glam, the musical told a wonderful story. It shared the message of being proud of who you are and to not be embarrassed or to feel put down by the words of others. Embrace who you are and what makes you unique.

Poelstra and everyone who contributed to the musical did an outstanding job — the production was one of a kind. If I had the chance, I would go see the musical again.

The musical will be showing at the Proscenium Theatre on Pima’s West Campus until March 4. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m Saturdays and Sundays. American Sign Language interpreters will be at the 7:30 p.m. March 1 show.

Tickets cost $18 for general admission; $16 for seniors and students; and $10 for Pima students. For more information, call the box office at 206-6986 or email centerforthearts@pima.edu.