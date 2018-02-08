‘Priscilla’ sparks the arts parade

Nick Trujillo | Feb 08, 2018 | Comments 0

By ERIK MEDINA

Last fall, the Center for the Arts at Pima Community College held events ranging from performances to exhibits, including the Sabbatical Exhibit, the Popol Vuh production and musical ensembles.

“Last semester, events were very successful,” said Carol Carder, marketing and public relations director for the CFA.

“We brought a lot people to the center for the arts, both from Pima campuses, and more importantly, the community at large.”

So, what’s in store for the spring? Once again, the CFA will hold a variety of performances and events. They are as follows:

1. The Trans-Atlantic exhibit.

The exhibit will run Jan. 29 through March 9. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

It is free to attendees and will be held at the West Campus Bernal Gallery. Trans-Atlantic will showcase work by Philippe Salaün, Vicki Ragan, Rodolfo Morales and Helen Baribeau.

A lecture will be held Feb. 18 by Helen Baribeau. The time for the lecture is to be announced.

The Trans-Atlantic exhibit will closed during rodeo break (Feb. 22-23).

2. “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” the musical, comes to the Proscenium Theatre on West Campus.

The show will run Feb. 22 through March 4. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets cost $18. American Sign Language interpreters will be at the March 1 show.

The musical is based on the film “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” It tells the story of two drag queens and a transgender woman on a journey across the Australian outback. The story includes messages of tolerance, diversity and friendship.

An opening celebration will be held at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Pre-show activities and refreshments will be included with ticket purchase.

3. Chorale and College Singers is a concert featuring a mixed-voice choir and a mixed-voice a cappella choir. The concert will take place March 6 and May 6.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. and is located at the West Campus Proscenium Theatre. Tickets cost $6.

4. The wind ensemble will perform March 8 and May 3.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the West Campus Proscenium Theatre.

Wind Ensemble is a concert featuring classics for full band, as well as small wind and percussion ensembles and soloists. Tickets cost $6.

5. Annual Student Juried Exhibit will start April 4 and run through May 4.

The exhibit is located at the West Campus Bernal Gallery. It will include work by Pima Community College students from all campuses. The jury will be made up of professional artists. The event is free.

A reception and award ceremony will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. April 12.

6. Mark Nelson Tuba, a faculty tuba recital, will take place April 12.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. at West Campus Recital Hall. It will feature classic, contemporary and premiered works for tuba. Tickets cost $8.

7. “Eurydice” will take place April 12-22.

The play will take place 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. It will take place at the West Campus Black Box Theatre. ASL interpreters will be at the April 19 show.

The 2003 play focuses on Orpheus’ dead bride instead of the traditional story. It tells the story of the ancient myth of ill-fated love and love worth grieving for. Tickets cost $18.

8. Dance Fusion on April 27 and 28.

The concert will be at the West Campus Proscenium Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m. April 27 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 28.

Dance Fusion is a concert that will feature faculty- and student-choreographed pieces that highlight a blend of music and dance. Styles include ballet, modern and jazz. Tickets cost $10.

9. A jazz ensemble will take place 7:30 p.m. May 1 at the West Campus Proscenium Theatre. It will feature jazz standards performed from a variety of periods in Big Band style.

10. An orchestra concert will take place at 3 p.m. May 5. It will be held at the West Campus Proscenium Theatre. It will feature a repertoire for orchestra with students and community adults. Tickets cost $6.

11. The Media Fusion showcase will take place May 10.

The showcase will be held at the West Campus Proscenium Theatre and is free. Media Fusion will feature a collaboration of student work in three areas: game design, animation and film.

The audience is invited to a pre-show, where they will get a chance to participate in interactive gaming and additional work not in the main show.

12. Sandscript unveils its 2018 issue May 14.

The event will be held at the West Campus Proscenium Theatre at 7 p.m. The event is free, and attendees will have a first look at the annually published book, which features various works of poetry, prose and visual arts by Pima students.

For more information, call the CFA box office at 520-206-6986 or visit www.pima.edu/cfa.