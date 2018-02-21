Pima, meet Priscilla, queen on a quest

FYI

“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”

Where: Center of the Arts Proscenium Theatre West Campus

When: Feb. 22-March 4

7:30 p.m. Thurs-Sat; 2 p.m. Sat-Sun. ASL Interpreter will be at the March 1 show.

Tickets: $18, with discounts available. $10 for Pima students.

Box Office: 206-6968

By ERIK MEDINA

Pima Community College is putting on the Tony Award-winning “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the Musical,” the most complex costumed show ever produced by the theater.

“Not only do we have a bus but we have to have LEDs on it, not just LEDs but LED pixels. Each individual pixel can be controlled to produce imagery,” said Todd Poelstra, one of the directors. “We have three shows: a flying show, a costume show and a LED show.”

Outfitting the characters required the skills of four costume designers: Kathy Hurst, Chris Allen, Julio Hernandez and McVay Keith. Over 500 costume pieces were tailored for the 22 student-actors.

The performances will be held at PCC Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre, West Campus.

Shows will begin Feb. 22 and run through March 4. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m Saturdays and Sundays. American Sign Language interpreters will be at the 7:30 p.m. March 1 show.

“Glitter & Glam – Night at the Oasis,” will be the opening night pre-show event. The celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The event is included with the purchase of the performance ticket.

“The audience can expect a lot of energy, a really fun time, great music and also a show that’s got a lot of heart and human spirit,” said Dan Uroff who plays Bernadette. “It tells just a wonderful wonderful story so I think they’ll have two hours of purely good time.”

The event will feature production-themed contests, activities, refreshments and prizes. Attendees are invited to dress in drag or their most sparkly outfit for a chance to win prizes. Activities include lip-syncing and a high-heel relay. Guest also have a chance to paint the bus or take photos in the photo booth.

The musical originally was written by Australian film director-writer Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott. The musical, which is based on the popular 1994 movie “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” includes well-known pop songs as its score.

The performances will be brought to the CFA stage by the team of Todd Poelstra; Mickey Nugent (choreographer); Martha Reed (music director); and Mark Nelson (pit orchestra conductor).

“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the Musical” is a tale of two drag queens and a transgender woman traveling aboard a battered old bus named Priscilla to perform a drag show in the remote Australian desert town of Alice Springs. During their journey, they will encounter an array of characters, some of whom aren’t receptive to their lifestyle.

The musical includes a wide set of musical performances. Numbers include “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff, “Finally, “Boogie Wonderland,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife.”

“It’s all classic stuff. That was my generation, you know, the ‘70s and the ‘80s was when I was out there on the disco dancing,” Nugent said. “Just prepping them and saying we’re going back to the ‘70s and the ‘80s. All the great dances and classic steps they love it, they love the music and the time period.”

Despite the funny and poignant moments throughout scenes, the musical holds a hidden message of tolerance, diversity, friendship and love.

“Underneath the mascara, glitter and sequins, the story is really about finding your family and yourself,” Poelstra said.

Cast

Bernadette: Dan Uroff

Tick/Mitzy: Gino Cocchi

Adam/Felicia: Adrian Encinas

Diva 1: Clarrissa Rodriguez

Diva 2: Morgan Smith

Diva 3: Mandysa Brock

Bob: Evan Taylor

Benji: Sam Savin

Miss Understanding: Sergio Muñoz

Farrah: Chris Farnsworth

Pastor: Tom Cracovaner

Frank: Chris Dobson

Errol: Hernán Gonzalez

Jimmy: Pearce Lochner

Marion: Hailee Kayfes

Cynthia: Zuriel Lloyd

Shirley: Jessica Palmer

Ensemble: Angelica Ornelas, Leticia Gonzalez, Bianca Regalado, Taylor Hernandez, Molly Moira Carrillo