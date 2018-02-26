Pima Aztecs run and jump to victory

By MICHELLE TRUJILLO



On Jan. 27, the Aztecs set records and earned national qualifying marks while competing at the Paradise Valley Community College indoor invitational.

After three attempts, sophomore Tony Chavez set the new Pima Community College school record in pole vault at 15 feet, 3 inches. That’s 8 inches better than his national qualifying mark he set in the previous week at the Aztec Indoor Invitational.

Sophomore Collin Dylla set national qualifying times in the mile and 800-meter races. He took second place in the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 25.13 seconds.

Sophomore Ben Anderson took first place in the triple jump for the second week with a mark of 44 feet, 2.50 inches.

Katherine Bruno, a freshman from Canyon del Oro High School, took first place in the 5,000-meter race with an end time of 19:28.45.

Freshman Anahiramar Lopez from Tucson High School set a national qualifying mark in the high jump at 5 feet, 5.25 inches on her first attempt.

On Feb. 3, the Pima track and field team set five more national qualifying marks at the Jim Mielke Indoor Invitational.

Jala Pinkney, a freshman from Walden Grove High School, finished second in the 60-meter hurdles and set a new Pima school record with a time of 8.80 seconds. Her time also earned a national qualifier.

Freshman Hailey Myles, from Boulder Creek High School, took first place and earned a national qualifying mark in the triple jump with a 36-foot, 11-inch jump.

Bruno took first place in the 3,000 meter race with a time of 11 minutes, 06.41 seconds.

Dylla set his fourth national qualifier in the 1,000-meter race after taking first with a time of 2:31.41. He earned two national qualifying times for the second straight week. He finished in second place along with sophomore Victor Bustamante, sophomore Gabe Atchley and freshman Adrian Watson in the distance medley. They earned a national qualifier with a time of 10:28.48.

Sophomore Ben Anderson took first place again in the triple jump with a mark of 46-1.50 inches.

After three weeks of competition, the Aztecs have a total of 10 national qualifying marks.

On Deck

March 2-3: NJCAA Indoor National Championships, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas, 10 a.m. for both days.