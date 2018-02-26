Don’t just sit there, go vote

By NORA THOMPSON

There’s apathy among young people when it comes to voting.

Many have adopted the idea that voting doesn’t matter and their vote doesn’t count.

In 2016, only 50 percent of citizens ages 18 to 29 voted in the election. That’s a huge problem.

I don’t mean to sound like the quintessential angry over-60 who is afraid of change and believes the Internet is the work of demons, but I do believe that 18- to 29-year-olds aren’t doing enough, and I think that social media is partially to blame.

Twitter and Facebook are in some ways culpable. Our generation is the first to have social media, after all. No age group ever has had this much consistent connection with each other, and while it can be good, it also can be harmful.

There are millions of posts one can choose from. Whether they’re left or right, each proclaims how certain issues should be voted on.

I’m guilty of this, and so is everyone else I follow. It’s the way we interact with our government –– it’s not the only way by far, but it’s on the rise. Essentially, it’s how we learn what issues matter to us and what side we are on during debates.

Herein the danger lies: So many millennials are politically aware. They’re educated on the issues and easily can debate a topic of interest, but they don’t vote.

They’re legal citizens who have the ability to go out there and vote, but they don’t. Everyone has an opinion, but apparently only 50 percent of us are doing anything about it.

At the end of the day, Twitter and Facebook are nothing compared to actually getting out there and voting. There’s absolutely no excuse either. Registering to vote is easy. It takes 10 minutes, and in Arizona, they will mail you your ballots with explanations of each proposition and person running for election so you don’t even have to do your own research.

Every vote matters and counts. Yes, there’s an argument to be made for a reformation of the electoral college––that’s another article, though––and there are so many state and local elections where we vote on things that affect everyday life, its easy to get lost.

The way that our political system works is we elect representatives to vote on issues for us. The less participation we have, the less our views will be represented in national, state and local votes.