Aztecs are in full swing for their first match

Story and photos by Armando Harmon

The men’s and women’s tennis team for Pima Community College get their first taste of competition this season. On Feb. 17 the Aztecs were part of a variety of tennis matches between Eastern Arizona College and older tennis enthusiast.

The matches were supposed to start at 8 a.m. but due to the rain over the weekend the courts were not playable and the matches began at 11 a.m.

“It’s good to play again,” Esquer said. “While playing in actual matches instead of practicing all the time, the players can see where they are actually at and on what they can improve on.”

The women’s team would face Arizona Eastern women’s team in friendly matches.

For the men’s team, they were against veteran tennis players with experience in friendly matches.

“I just go out there and play,” Timothy Ou said. “It’s been a while since I have played in a match so it was good to be out here.”

On Deck

Women’s: Feb. 22: Eastern Arizona College West Campus 1:30 p.m.

Men’s: Feb. 27: Mesa CC

West Campus Tennis Courts 1:30 p.m.