Aztec Horoscope
Nick Trujillo | Feb 08, 2018 | Comments 0
By NORA THOMPSON
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Are you an organ donor? If you’re not, now is time to become one. Seriously, don’t waste a second.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
This week is a great time to make some new friends. Smile and wave at someone you don’t know.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Be wary of anyone smiling and waving at you. Especially if you don’t know them.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You have a secret admirer. It’s me … look behind you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Now is the time to do what you’ve always wanted. Tell that person you love them, study what you want, set something on fire, take a break from it all, overthrow the government or adopt a puppy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 21)
With Valentine’s day around the corner, go ahead and tell that special someone that you love them. Make sure that you stay the court-ordered 100 feet away when you do it, though.
Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 23)
Wear a hat today … you’ll know why.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 21)
If you’re feeling lonely, just remember that you always have someone — the NSA agent assigned to your specific IP address. Blow him or her a kiss through your webcam every now and then.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
The stars say that if you’re going to join the circus, next week is really the only week it’s feasible for you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Your rap career is totally going to take off. Yes. dropping out is a good idea, and yes, your mom won’t mind you living in her basement until the world realizes “raw talent when they see it.”
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You’re in an episode of “Black Mirror.” This is the only way we have left to contact you … don’t trust the man in the black shirt; he-
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Before you make a large decision, consult the stars. This is best done by standing on top of a tall building and screaming into the void.
