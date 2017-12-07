Women’s basketball dominates schedule after losing its season-opening game to New Mexico

Nick Trujillo | Dec 07, 2017 | Comments 0

By ARMANDO HARMON

Pima Community College continues to fight on as they have won four games in row. The basketball team spent a weekend in Utah for the Willow Creek Inn Invitational. The Aztecs finished 2-1 for the weekend, but they did triumph over two Division I teams and handed Snow College its first loss of the season.

The Aztecs showed no mercy with their blowout performance against CGCC, and Tohono O’Odham Community College. Freshman Jacqulynn Nakai earned Player of the Week for her 34-point game against the Jegos.

Dec. 2: PCC 63, Utah State Eastern 78

With a record of (6-2), the Aztecs closed out play in the Willow Creek Inn Invitational on Dec. 2 in Ephraim, Utah.

Pima trailed for most of the game as USUE handed the Aztecs their second loss of the season. The final score of the game was 78-36.

Freshman Jacqulynn Nakai ended the game with 24 points. She went 5 for 8 from three-point range and finished 8 for 19 from the field. Fellow freshmen Shauna Bribiescas was a rebound short of a double-double as she posted 14 points and 9 rebounds.

Pima was outrebounded 43-25 for the game and was outscored in the fourth 21-11.

Dec. 1: PCC 72, Snow College 66

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (6-1) continues to roll as it beat another Division I opponent at the Willow Creek INN Invitational.

The Aztecs handed Snow College its first loss of the season as they won 72-66.

PCC was leading the entire game, but the Badgers came back in the fourth.

Sophomore Izzy Spruit hit a pair of free throws to make it 68-63 with 54 seconds, but the Badgers responded quickly with a big three-point shot to cut the lead down to two points. Pima would turn over the ball on the following possession but forced the Badgers to take a bad shot. Freshman Jacqulynn Nakai was fouled and hit both of her free throws with 7.9 seconds left.

In desperation, the Badgers missed a three and Nakai went to the line once again. She hit both free throws to seal the deal.

Pima struggled from the field in the first four minutes of the fourth and allowed the Badgers to cut the lead. Pima had led by as much as 19 points at 56-37 in the third quarter and never trailed in the game.

Coming off the bench, sophomore Alliyah Bryant hit four three-pointers and scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half. She finished four for six from beyond the arc. Nakai and sophomores Aubre Fortner and Alliyah Bryant each scored 12 points.

Nov. 30: PCC 107, Colorado Northwestern CC 47

The Aztecs (5-1) played its first game at the Snow College Tournament on Nov. 30 in Ephraim, Utah.

Pima went on to defeat a Division I team, Colorado Northwestern Community College, 107-47. Defensively, the Aztecs only surrendered 9 points to the Spartans (0-9) in the first half.

Freshman Jacqulynn Nakai finished the game with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals as she led the team in the box score. Fellow freshmen Shauna Bribiescas went 5 for 6 in the field and has 13 points.

Ryleigh Long and Izzy Spruit both finished the game with 12 points. Freshman Macey Rose fell short of a double-double with 8 points and 9 rebounds.

PCC outrebounded the Spartans 50-24 for the game. Pima also finished 15 for 18 from the free throw line.

Nov. 28: PCC 84,

Chandler Gilbert CC 66

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team found its touch in the second half to finish off the Coyotes of Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Ranked at No. 6, the Aztecs beat the Coyotes 84-66 after outscoring them 46-25 in the second half.

The second quarter was rough for the Aztecs as they were only allowed 9 points in the second quarter and trailed 41-38 at the half.

Down 49-45, the Aztecs went on an 8-0 run and closed out the third quarter on an 11-5 run to take a 64-56 lead. In the fourth, the Aztecs extended their lead into double figures when Macey Rose hit a three-pointer and hit a jumper to make it 69-56 with 8:23 left.

“It took us a while to get going,” said head coach Todd Holthaus. “We got it figured out at the right time, and we did what we needed to do.”

Three Aztecs ended the game with double-doubles. Nakai finished the game with 17 points and 12 assists. Sophomore Christine Ortega and Aubre Fortner each had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Alliyah Bryant finished the game with 11 points going 4 for 8 from the field.

“Coach has always told us to keep pushing no matter what the score is,” Ortega said. “So that’s what my teammates and I tried to do.”

Nov. 21: PCC 112, Tohono O’Odham CC 40

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (3-1,2-0 in ACCAC) put on a clinic on Nov. 21, taking home a win on their first road ACCAC conference game of the season.

The No. 6-ranked Aztecs continue to roll as they ran over the Jegos of Tohono O’Odham Community College in Sells. The Aztecs were in control as they took a 57-32 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Aztecs only surrendered 8 points to the Jegos.

Freshmen Jacqulynn Nakai took over the game as she couldn’t be stopped scoring a game-high 34 points to go along with 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and only 3 turnovers. Sophomore Izzy Spruit scored 14 points while freshmen Shauna Bribiescas fell short of recording a double-double with 9 points and 9 rebounds.