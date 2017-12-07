The Word: How do you feel about net neutrality?
Katelyn Roberts | Dec 07, 2017 | Comments 0
The Word: How do you feel about net neutrality?
INTERVIEWS AND PHOTOS BY KATELYN ROBERTS AT WEST CAMPUS
Liliana Grijalva
ELEMENTARY EDUCATION
“How do I feel about censorship? Not good, especially from big corporations. All the content we get will be biased.”
Emiliano Walker
ANTHROPOLOGY
“Net neutrality is a good thing. There are so few ISPs that it needs regulation. Otherwise, you end up with a monopoly.”
Ben Courtney
MUSIC PERFORMANCE
“It’s pretty shitty. It makes no sense. These are things we’ve had forever. Companies will charge us just to make another buck.”
Elaya Skinner
DIGITAL ARTS
“It will make everything ridiculously expensive. For research projects, the net is our No. 1 tool. It would cost schools money and probably add to our tuition.”
Jacob Carroll
TEACHING
“We’re screwed.”
Filed Under: The Word
About the Author:
Katelyn Roberts is a student at Pima, studying multimedia journalism. Roberts is one out of two editors-in-chief at the Aztec Press.