Aztec Calendar: Dec. 7 – Jan. 15

CAMPUS EVENTS
Dec. 7-Jan. 15: Classes are out. The Aztec Press wants to wish everyone happy holidays. Be safe on your break!
MOVIE OPENINGS
Dec. 15: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Dec. 15: “Ferdinand”
Dec. 20: “Jumanj: Welcome to the Jungle”
Dec. 20: ‘The Greatest Showing”
Dec. 22: “Pitch Perfect 3”
Dec. 22: “Father Figure”
Dec. 27: “In the Fade”
Jan. 5: “Insidious: The Last Key”
Jan. 5: “In Between”
Jan. 12: “Paddington 2”
VIDEO GAME RELEASES
Dec. 8: “Hello Neighbor” (XBOXONE/PC)
Dec. 12: “Player Unkown Battlegrounds” (XBOXONE)
Dec. 14: “Yooka-Laylee” (Switch)
Dec. 25: “Style Savvy: Styling Star” (3DS)
Jan. 2: “Past Cure” (PS4)
Jan. 10: “Albert And Otto: The Adventure Begins” (XBOXONE/PC)
TUCSON EVENTS
Dec. 8-10: Luminaria Nights – Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alveron Way, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., $13 for adults, $7.50 for children at the gardens’ gift shop. Enjoy a Southwestern-style celebration with paper laterns. For more information, visit tucsonbotanical.org.
Dec. 31: Bowling Party – Golden Pin Lanes, 1010 W. Miracle Mile, noon-3 p.m. for a family friendly event of bolwing at $39 per lane up to six people. From 9 p.m.-1 a.m. the fee is $59 per lane up to six people which includes a champagne and cider toast. For more information, visit goldenpinbowl.com.
Dec. 31: KW Cares and Primavera Foundation fundraiser – Gentle Ben’s, 865 E. University Blvd., 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $10 in advance and $15 at the door, 100 percent of the ticket proceeds will go to the KW Cares and Primavera Foundation. Champagne toast at midnight will take place.
Dec. 31: Travel Around the World in One Night – Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., $30-$135 for “boarding passes,” The packages include two dance floors, drink specials, and a surprise cultural performance. For more information, visit hotelcongress.com.
Jan. 11-21: Tucson Jazz Festival – Fox Theatre and Rialto Theatre, $15-$90, ticket prices range from venue to venue. A major jazz festival will showcase all genres from straight-ahead to contemporary. There will also be eight outdoor stages around Downtown Tucson. For more information, visit tucsonjazzfestival.org.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Dec. 7: Hollywood Undead – Club XS, 5851 E. Speedway Blvd., doors open 6:30 p.m., all ages, $20-$25. For more information visit Clubxsconcerts.com.
Dec. 7: Cody Jinks – Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., doors open 7 p.m., all ages, $27-$30. For more information, visit
rialtotheatre.com.
Dec. 9: Sergio Mendoza Y La Orkesta – Club Congress, 311 Congress St., doors open 7 p.m., ages 21+, $12-$15. For more information, visit hotelcongress.com.
Dec. 10: Sleeping With Sirens – The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave., doors open 7 p.m., all ages, $20-$25. For more information, visit rocktucson.com.
Dec. 12: Boosie Badazz – Rialto Theatre, doors open 7 p.m. all ages, $30-$35.
Dec. 13: Saliva – 191 Toole, 191 E Toole Ave., doors open 7p.m., ages 21+, $15-$20. For more information, visit 191toole.com.
Dec. 17: Bone Thugz ‘N Harmony and Lil Flip – Rialto Theatre, doors open 8 p.m., all ages, $53-$135.
Jan 2: Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven – 191 Toole, doors open 8 p.m., all ages, $51-$191.
Jan. 11: Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – Rialto Theatre, doors open 7:30 p.m., all ages, $46-$120.
Jan. 12: The Hot Sardines – Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress st., doors open 7:30 p.m., all ages, $35-$90. For more information, visit foxtucsontheatre.com.
Jan. 13: The Paladins – 191 toole, doors open 7 p.m., all ages, $16-$20.
PIMA HOME SPORTS
Dec. 9: Men’s basketball vs. South Mountain CC – 4 p.m., West Campus Gymnasium
Dec. 9: Women’s basketball vs. South Mountain CC – 7 p.m., West Campus Gymnasium
Dec. 16: Men’s basketball vs. West Wing Prep – 2 p.m.
Dec. 28: Men’s basketball vs. Utah State Eastern – 5 p.m.
Dec. 28: Men’s basketball vs. Harcum College – 7 p.m.
Dec. 29: Men’s basketball vs. Macomb CC – 5 p.m.
Dec. 29 Women’s basketball vs. Bismarck State College – 7 p.m.
Dec. 30 Men’s basketball vs. Bismarck State College – 3 p.m.
Dec. 30: Women’s basketball vs. Snow College – 5 p.m.
Jan. 6: Women’s basketball vs. Cochise College – 2 p.m.
Jan. 6: Men’s basketball vs. Cochise College – 4 p.m.
Jan. 13: Women’s basketball vs. Central Arizona College – 2 p.m.
Jan. 13: Men’s basketball vs. Central Arizona College – 4 p.m.
