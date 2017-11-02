Turnovers cost the Aztecs game vs. No. 2

Katelyn Roberts | Nov 02, 2017 | Comments 0

By ARMANDO HARMON

With two consecutive road games, Pima Community College is coming back home without a win.

With a sign of hope, the Aztecs attempted to pull off the comeback against Phoenix College but couldn’t overcome the struggles in the first half.

The first game was a rematch against the Matadors of Arizona Western.

The Aztecs kept the game on a close line, but with miscues from the team, the Matadors ended up winning the series (2-0).

Oct. 28 : PCC 21,

Phoenix College 42

The Pima Community College football team (2-7, 0-5 in WSFL) continues to struggle as it loses its fourth straight game.

The Aztecs fell 42-21 at Phoenix College. Down 35-7 in the fourth quarter, Pima was able to rally and score 14 unanswered points to cut the lead 35-21.

The Bears put an end to the momentum from the Aztecs with one final score.

The Aztecs trailed 21-0 at halftime, but evened the score at 21-21 for the second half.

Turnovers cost the Aztecs the game and spoiled the upset versus No. 2 Phoenix College.

In Game 1 of the two-game road trip, the Aztecs failed to avenge their 34-17 loss earlier in the season versus the No. 2 team in the country, Arizona Western College at Kino North Stadium.

Oct. 21: PCC 23,

Arizona Western 28

The Aztecs suffered their third loss in a row.

On Oct. 21, the Pima Community College football team (2-6) in the second half in its 28-23 loss at Arizona Western (6-0). This was a non-conference game against the Matadors.

Freshmen quarterback KC Moore threw three touchdowns, but he also threw for six interceptions, with five coming in the second half.

The Aztecs’ defense played great in the second half by holding down the Matadors to only seven points in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, down 28-17, the Aztecs managed to cut the lead when Moore hit sophomore Tiger Geeslin for a 40-yard touchdown. Pima decided to attempt the two-point conversion, but they failed as the ball was intercepted.

With momentum on their side, the Aztecs went for an onside kick and would recover it on their own 47-yard line with 1:24 left in the game.

Starting the drive with great field possession, Moore found freshmen Dylan Holt for a 32-yard catch that put the Aztecs on the Matadors’ 21-yard line.

Moore let one go aiming for the end zone on the next play, but his pass was picked off with 1:05 left, ending the rally.

The Aztecs would start the third quarter with great field position, thanks to a 72-yard kickoff return by freshman Aaron Maddox.

The lead was cut to 21-17 when Oswalt kicked a 32-yard field goal. The game begun to take a different turn as the Aztecs would turn the ball over on four of their next five possessions.

The Matadors retook the lead with 12:07 left in the second quarter. Sophomore Coby Oswalt missed a 63-yard field goal with 50 seconds left as the Aztecs trailed at the end of the first half 21-14.

The Aztecs had to play catch up early in the game after the Matadors took a 14-0 lead on a 70-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard interception return.

With Moore throwing two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Aztecs meant business.

For the first score, he hit freshman Bryson Ventura for an 8-yard score with 6:05 left.

Moore’s legs came in handy when he had runs of 21 and 11 yards, and the Aztecs took advantage of two Arizona Western penalties.

After the defense forced Arizona Western to punt, Pima scored on the following possession. Moore threw a screen pass to Ronson Young, and from there he knew what to do; with a 68-yard touchdown, the game was tied at 14.

The Aztecs will play their final home game of the regular season at Kino North Stadium against Glendale Community College at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.