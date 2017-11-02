Her piano, his clarinet
Justina Ziegler | Nov 02, 2017 | Comments 0
A duo with reworks of classics and its own music comes to Pima for one night
By KATELYN ROBERTS
“The Vocal Clarinet” with Michael Thrasher and Judy Biondini will come to Pima Community College’s Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.
Thrasher, a clarinetist, and Biondini, a pianist, will take the stage in a chamber music recital.
“The clarinet possesses the ability to evoke a songlike and even operatic quality, which numerous composers have sought to explore,” Thrasher said. “We imagined a program that would probe deeply into this aspect of the instrument’s nature.”
Songs will include “Songs Without Words” in three different versions by Paul Ben-Haim, an Israeli composer; Edward German, a British composer; and Felix Mendelssohn, a German composer.
Other songs include American hymn songs by modern American composer Daniel Pinkston and arrangements by Thrasher and Lois Tomhave.
According to the press release, Thrasher is the associate dean for academic affairs at Florida State University College of Music and plays with the Tallahassee Symphony. Thrasher also has performed as a recitalist in Minnesota, North Dakota, Colorado, California, Texas and others.
Biondini is from Colorado Springs and has performed all over the country.
Tickets are $8 with discounts available.
Filed Under: Arts/Entertainment
About the Author: