Halfway through the fall semester, what class is giving you the most stress
Clarissa Edwards | Nov 02, 2017 | Comments 0
INTERVIEWS AND PHOTOS BY ARMANDO HARMON AT NORTHWEST CAMPUS
Brandon Moore
Hotel Restaurant Management
“All my classes are treating me well. I got lucky and got hooked up with good teachers, so it’s going.”
Jacob Jeppson
General Studies
“My math class. Usually I don’t stress about the tests we take in that class, but this last one has me worried.”
Gimena Martinez
Nursing
“My Bio 201. We meet once a week and the workload can be a lot to handle outside of class.”
Diego Valenzuela
Psychology
“Since it’s my first semester, my Writing 101. Writing essay after essay and thinking of topics can get to me.”
Taylor John
General Studies
“My math class gives me the most stress because it’s a never-ending cycle of numbers and formulas.”
