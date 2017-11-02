Best Bets: All Souls Welcome

Katelyn Roberts | Nov 02, 2017 | Comments 0

By Michela Wilson

Photos by Aztec Press staff

Mariachi Los Camperos

From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3, the Mariachi Los Camperos will perform at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets start at $30. For more information, call 882-8585 or visit tucsonsymphony.org

Procession of Little Angels

From 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, the Procession of Little Angels, an event that approaches grief from a child-friendly, child-driven place, will take place in Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave. At the same time, shrines will be set up around the park for the Personal Altars Vigil. There will be face painting, crafts and performances of local children’s stories about death and grief. At sunset, everyone is welcome to join a procession around the park. It is free to attend, but donations are accepted. For more information, email info@manymouths.org.

Face Paint Town

Starting at noon Nov. 5, Face Paint Town is a family-friendly event at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., and Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. It will include live music, food and drink specials and free face painting. There will be a free shuttle from Hotel Congress to the start of the procession. Hotel Congress is also the site of the official procession after-party. For more information, call 622-8848 or visit hotelcongress.com.

Prayer urn

At the head of the procession will be an urn that contains prayers, hopes or messages to deceased loved ones. Messages can be submitted during the procession, or electronically by 8 a.m. Nov. 5. Electronic submissions, which will be printed and placed in the urn, can be submitted at allsoulsprocession.org/projects/the-urn/

All Souls Procession

The main event, All Souls Procession, a participatory parade for all, will start at 6 p.m. Nov. 5. The 1.5-mile route will begin at Grande Avenue south of Speedway and will end at Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento, the site of the finale. The finale ceremony will begin about 8:30 or 9 p.m. and is generally an hour long, ending when the contents of the urn are burned in a dramatic display. The history of All Souls Procession, event details, links to donate or volunteer can be found at allsoulsprocession.org

Revenge of the Nerds

“Revenge Of the Nerds” will kick off the Loft Film Fest Nov. 8. The 1984 comedy, filmed at the University of Arizona, will play at 7:30 p.m. Actor Curtis Armstrong (“Booger”) will be there, promoting his new book. Free champagne, hors d’oeuvres and live music will start at 6:30 p.m. The event is $15; Loft members $10. Loft Film Fest runs Nov. 8-16. For more information, call 322-5638 or visit loftfilmfest.org.

Arts and crafts

On Nov. 10-11, there will be two arts and crafts shows in Tucson.

The Guatemalan Sale at Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte, will feature handwoven clothing, fabric, purses and jewelry. It will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. For more information: 742-6455 or tohonochulpark.org.

The Southwest Art Show will include fine art, clothing and crafts by regional artists at Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave., behind the racehorse track. It will take place 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. For more information, call 612-9519. Both shows are free.

Sidepony Express Music Festival

Bisbee, an artsy town about two hours southeast of Tucson, will host a free music festival Nov. 10-12. Sidepony Express Music Festival will showcase emerging artists across genres, that will play in multiple venues – including bars that are 21 and older. Sidepony will run 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, noon-2 a.m. Saturday and noon-11 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit sideponyexpressmusicfestival.com