All of our best bets will be held around Thanksgiving and are family friendly.
Dia de las Luchas with Mission Creeps
Experience a night of luchador wrestling and Latin music featuring special musical guest star Mission Creeps. The event will take place Nov. 18 at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m. The event is for all ages. General admission costs $10.
Bacon Fest
The Bacon Fest will feature many different bacon dishes made by Tucson cooks and chefs. It will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets start at $38, and VIP tickets cost $78.
Holiday Artisan Market Shop for unique and locally made artisanal crafts and original artwork at 140 N. Main Ave. in Downtown Tucson. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17-18 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19.
El Tour de Tucson
The annual El Tour de Tucson will take place Nov. 18 and is a huge event for cyclists of all ages and abilities. It is sponsored by Casino Del Sol. For more information, call 745-2033 or visit www.perimeterbicycling.com
Native American Indian Month Social and Indian Craft Market
Celebrate 10,000 years of culture and 15 tribal nations over three days. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24-26 at the Sheraton Hotel ballroom, 5151 E. Grant Road. It is free to attend.
