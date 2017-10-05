The Word: Do you have a safety plan for the next big event you attend?
Katelyn Roberts | Oct 05, 2017 | Comments 0
THIS ISSUE’S WORD IS IN LIGHT OF THE RECENT MASS SHOOTING IN LAS VEGAS
PHOTOS AND INTERVIEWS BY KATELYN ROBERTS AT DOWNTOWN AND WEST CAMPUSES
Ana Garavito
“Yes. When we’re at events, we pick a place to reunite and go from there.”
Edward Lobio
“I always do. I look at my surroundings, where I parked, the venue, the neighborhood. Times are different now.”
Anamaria Felix
“Yes. I’m going to Lost Lake Festival in Phoenix. My friends are I are going to wear matching shirts just in case we can’t get a signal.”
Roy Yang
“Yes. In my country, we usually have a bunch of people in our group, so we split up.”
