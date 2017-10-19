Vanesa Barnett | Oct 19, 2017 | Comments 0

By VANESA BARNETT

Aquarius (Jan. 20- Feb.18)

“I’ve always wanted to be one of those people who really didn’t care much about what people thought about them, but I don’t think I am.”

– Harry Styles

In reality, you shouldn’t care what people think. This is your life and you only live once, so don’t let anyone change you or control it.

Pisces (Feb. 19- March 20)

“When you’ve reached a certain point of your life, there are people out there waiting to see you fall. But rather than let gravity take you down, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands … and fly. – Justin Bieber

Pisces, don’t ever let anyone bring you down. You’re strong and you can achieve anything you put your mind to.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

“It’s not the absence of fear. It’s overcoming it.” – Emma Watson

Aries, don’t be afraid of achieving and doing what you want. You can overcome anything and much more.

Taurus (April 20- May 20)

“I miss ya, but it’s still f**k ya.” – Travis Scott

Taurus, take any negative people out of your life and don’t ever let them back in, even if you feel they deserve a second chance.

Gemini (May 21- June 20)

“People never change, they just become better at hiding who they really are.” – Kanye

Gemini, don’t let anyone ever fool you. Never let your guard down, especially with people who have hurt you.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

“You are not what happened to you, you are what you choose to become after what happened to you.” – Selena Gomez

Cancer, you are strong. Never

forget that, and don’t let your past define who you are.

Leo (July 23- Aug. 22)

“It’s always the people that know the least about you, that want to judge you the most.” – Kylie Jenner

Leo, don’t let people define who you are and don’t listen to any negativity. If anything, use that to make you stronger.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world. – Beyonce

Virgo, you do you, so don’t let anyone stop you.

Libra (Sept. 23- Oct. 22)

“When you’re young, everything feels like the end of the world, but it’s not; it’s just the beginning.” – Zac Efron

Libra, you probably feel like your world is falling apart, but don’t let that drag you down. You live, learn and move on with your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23- Nov. 21)

“You think you wanna disappear, but all you really want is to be found.” – Drake

Scorpio, be positive, you’re strong and will get to where you want to be soon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22- Dec. 21)

“You have to do things for yourself, not for anyone else.” – Vanessa Hudgens

Sagittarius, it may seem like people use you, but focus on yourself and you’ll be OK. Do things to make yourself happy. Sometimes it’s OK to be selfish.

Capricorn (Dec. 22- Jan. 20)

“Sometimes, the only way to discover who we are is by figuring out who we are not.” – Nina Dobrev

Capricorn, you need to listen. You need to go out there and find yourself. Take a chance, you’ll be OK and happier than ever.