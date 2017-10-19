BEST BETS
Rene Escobar | Oct 19, 2017 | Comments 0
By RENE ESCOBAR and NICHOLAS TRUJILLO
KFMA FALL BALL 10/21
Fall Ball returns to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Oct. 21, tickets are $40 and VIP $130. It will feature the stylistics of Pierce The Veil, Thrice, Beartooth and Breaking Benjamin. Tickets are available at ticketfly.com.
Tucson Half Marathon 5K 10/29
Tucson Medical Center will host a 5K marathon on Sunday, Oct. 29. The race starts at 8 a.m. at 115 N. Church Ave. The race will circle through the West-UA neighborhood, and back into downtown, ending in the downtown library plaza.
Oktoberfest 10/21
Casino Del Sol will host its second annual Oktoberfest at AVA Amphitheater 5655 w. Valencia Road. On Saturday Oct. 21, the event is free entry and a 21 and up event. It will feature beers crafted from Sam Adams, and Paulaner. Visit casiondelsol.com for more information.
Tucson Car Classics Show 10/21
The 11th annual Tucson classics car show, returns on Saturday Oct. 21. The show will be held at 3231 N. Craycroft Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A raffle ticket will given to every car entry in the show, for a chance for a 2008 Corvette or $15,00. Car entries are $25, entry is $5.
Tucson Film Festival 10/19-10/22
The second edition of the film festival will be held the weekend of Oct. 19-22 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 160 S. Scott Ave. 30 films will be shown throughout the weekend. Tickets will be $10 per film or $60 for a festival pass. For more information see filmfesttucson.com.
Arts and Crafts Festival 10/20-10/22
Tucson’s best art will be on display, and sale on the weekend of Oct. 20-22, as the best artisans offer their unique, hand crafted items at 7025 E. Tanque Verde. This is free event for more information visit tucsonweekly.com.
Filed Under: Best Bets
About the Author: