AZTEC CALENDAR Oct. 5-18
Nick Trujillo | Oct 05, 2017 | Comments 0
CAMPUS EVENTS
Oct. 5: University Visit: University of Arizona – 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Northwest Campus, D 201
Oct. 5, 11, 12: Military Visit: U.S. Army – 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Northwest Campus
Oct. 5-27: Student Visual Art Gallery: Digital Photography, Illustration, Film, Graphic Design – 8 a.m.-5 p.m., West Campus, A 248
Oct. 6: “Say it Straight” Substance and Sexual Health Workshop – 8 a.m.-5 p.m., West Campus, J G05
Oct. 10, 11: University Visit: Grand Canyon University – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Northwest Campus
Oct. 12: University Visit Instant Decision – UA reps will provide information for students who plan to transfer from Pima Community College, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Northwest Campus, Student Life Center
Oct. 13: Veterans Conference – “Creating a culture of excellence,” 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., West Campus, Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre
Oct. 16: Halloween/Fall Door Contest – Students can vote on the best festive doors, decorated by each department, The winner will be announced on Oct. 31. Northwest Campus. For a list of participants, visit the Student Life Center
Oct. 18: “Engineering your Way to UA” – PCC and UA students can attend, 3-6 p.m., West Campus, J G05
Oct. 18: Health Coaching for PCC Employees – Make an appointment with the PCC Wellness Program, available one day a month. 8 a.m.-noon, West Campus, C G28
PIMA HOME SPORTS
Oct. 7: Baseball vs. Yankees Scout – 9 a.m., West Campus Athletic Field
Oct. 7: Men’s Basketball vs. Taylor Made Prep – noon,
West Campus Gym
Oct. 7: Men’s Basketball vs. SM International Prep – 2 p.m., West Campus Gym
Oct. 7: Men’s Basketball vs. Tucson Buckets – 4 p.m., West Campus Gym
Oct. 11: Volleyball vs. Yavapai College – 7 p.m., West Campus Gym
Oct. 14: Softball vs. AZ Cats Gold – 10 a.m., West Campus Athletic Field
Oct. 17: Volleyball vs. Eastern Arizona College – 7 p.m., West Campus Gym
Oct. 18: Volleyball vs. Scottsdale Community College – 7 p.m., West Campus Gym
LIVE MUSIC
Oct. 5: Tucson for Mexico: Earthquake Benefit – 6 p.m., 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., $10, ages 21 and up
Oct. 6: Black Joe Lewis –
7 p.m., Club Congress, 311 Congress St., $15, all ages
Oct. 6-7: Dusk Music Festival – 3 p.m., Rillito Downs, 4502 N. First Ave., $49 and up, all ages
Oct. 13: Tom Petty Memorial – 6 p.m., Hotel Congress plaza, free, all ages
Oct. 13: Jess Matsen Album Release Show – 8 p.m., Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St., free, ages 21 and up
TUCSON EVENTS
Oct. 11, 18: Magic and Murder – Magic Kenny Bang Bang and Mistress Midnight host magic show, America’s serial killers history lesson, guided tour, 7 p.m., Hotel Congress, $15, 21 and up
Oct. 5-29: Nightfall at Old Tucson – Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road, tickets for adults are $28, children ages 9-11 are $21, children ages 8 and under get in free
Oct. 6-8: Tucson Film and Music Festival – Opens at Century El Con 20, 7:30 p.m., $8 general, $6 students
Oct. 7: 5th Annual Oktoberfest – Local beer and German-inspired food, 3-9 p.m., Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Oct. 7-15: Tucson Modernism Week – Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation presents programs, films, lectures on Tucson’s mid-century Modern design and architecture. Full schedule of events at preservetucson.org.
Oct. 13-15: Tucson Meet Yourself – Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday at 11 a.m.-6 p.m., El Presidio Park, Jacome Plaza, Pennington Street, Church Street, Downtown Tucson
MOVIE OPENINGS
Oct. 6: “Blade Runner 2049”
Oct. 6: “My Little Pony: The Movie”
Oct. 13: “Marshall”
VIDEO GAME RELEASES
Oct. 5: “Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen”
Oct. 6: “Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy”
Oct. 6: “Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions”
Oct. 13: “The Evil Within 2”
AZTEC CALENDAR AND PIMA NEWS BRIEFS COMPILED BY AZTEC PRESS STAFFERS
Desert Vista: Rene Escobar
Downtown: Michela Wilson
East: Nicholas Trujillo
Northwest: Armando Harmon
West: Arlaeth Ramirez
Submit listings for free or inexpensive events of interest to the Pima community and around Tucson to us at least one week before publication date to aztecpress@pima.edu
Clowns at Nightfall courtesy Flickr
Tucson Modernism Week courtesy Zocolo
Mario courtesy Polygon
Filed Under: Uncategorized
About the Author: