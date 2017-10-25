Anything but a break: PCC art instructors take productive sabbaticals
Katelyn Roberts | Oct 25, 2017 | Comments 0
By Katelyn Roberts
“Sabbatical” continues to run from Oct. 23-Dec. 8 at the Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery. A reception on Nov. 2 from 5-7 p.m. will also feature a gallery talk at 6 p.m. The event will take place in the Bernal Gallery located inside of Pima Community College’s Center for the Arts at West Campus.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and will be closed Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day and Nov. 22-23 for Thanksgiving. Admission is free.
The idea of “Sabbatical” is exactly what it sounds like. Full-time visual arts faculty members are allowed to take a sabbatical every seven years, and according to Bernal Gallery director, David Andres, faculty can apply for a sabbatical from their teaching to pursue personal art.
The most recent instructors to take an art-based sabbatical are Christina McNearney and Hiro Tashima, traveling and working in artist residencies around the world. Some artwork is featured in the gallery. Andres asks sabbatical artists to invite another artist to display their art with.
“McNearney invited two amazing artists who support her agenda of environmental causes – Angie Zielinski and Anne Phong. Tashima invited the acclaimed ceramic artist Thomas Kerrigan,” Andres said.
According the CFA, select works from the artists will also be on display at Tucson International Airport Oct. 26, 2017 – Jan. 26, 2018.
