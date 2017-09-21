Volleyball team splits before tough road stretch

Kyle McDaniels | Sep 21, 2017 | Comments 0

Over the next six games Pima will go 3-3, finishing 2-2 at the Scottsdale Classic Tournament. Throughout the tournament the team did an excellent job rallying together, and not giving up on any point during the matches with multiple come from behind rallies.

The team needed to come out on the positive side for those five matches, because they will be hitting the road for their next five.

Sept. 8: PCC 3, Edmonds CC 1

It was the first day at the Scottsdale Classic and the Aztecs were looking to take the first match of the tournament against Edmonds Community College. They would do just that in four extremely tight sets 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23. This took the Aztecs to (2-5) on the season. Tomorrow is going to be a long day for Pima as they play three matches.

Sept. 9: PCC 0, Benedictine University at Mesa 3 /

PCC 3, Ottawa University 2 / PCC 2, Glendale CC 3

The Aztecs did not start the grueling second day of the tournament well as they fell in straight sets to Benedictine 12-25, 15-25, 28-30.

However in the second match they came out firing on all cylinders taking a two set lead, but Ottawa came storming back to tie the match at two sets a piece. The Aztecs would put the match to bed in convincing fashion by taking the fifth and final set 25-20, 25-20, 27-29, 17-25, 15-7.

It was a back and forth affair in the final match of the day between Pima and Glendale, but sadly Glendale would take the match in the fifth set 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 9-15. Overall Pima would finish the tournament 2-2 taking their record on the season to 3-7.

Sophomore Anissa Conrad must be looking for Stanley Yelnats’s buried treasure with her 103 digs in tournament, playing like that she will find it sooner rather than later. Between Freshman Kaitlin Schmich and Sophomore Victoria Davis the Criminal Minds group will be coming after the team very shortly, because they had a combined total of 60 kills while adding 82 digs.

Sept. 13: PCC 3,

Chandler-Gilbert 1

Pima resumed ACCAC Conference play with a tough matchup against Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

The old sports addage of protecting home court, rang true for the Aztecs as they did just that in four sets 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22.

With the sets tied at one a piece and Pima down 8-5 in the third set, they were looking for a spark, which they got by rallying off 8 straight points to take a 13-8 lead.

Chandler-Gilbert weren’t fazed as they ran off 5 straight points to tie the match. Now down 21-23, Pima called a timeout to cordinate a plan on how they would take this pivotal set.

Freshman Kaitlin Schmich got the kill that sent the Coyotes reeling as they made 3 mistakes helping give Pima the win.

After another tight set, the Aztecs eventually put the match to bed, with Victoria Davis putting away the final kill. Davis contributed 25 kills and 23 digs, with Conrad as usual lead the team in digs with 41.

Riesgo and Schmich combined for 11 kills, 27 digs, 42 assists, 2 aces and 3 blocks. Sophomore Gianni Romero ended the match with 29 digs, including three crucial digs in the fourth set, to keep Pima in it.

The Aztecs needed that win, because they now hit the road for five straight games, in a tough stretch for the team. Their next match will be at South Mountain Community College on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 15: PCC 2, South Mountain CC 3

Pima started their five-game road trip with a loss to South Mountain Community College, who came from behind to beat the Aztecs in a thrilling 5 set match 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 17-25, 10-15. Kayli Riesgo was dropping dimes like she does for most matches, ending with 60 assists while adding 17 digs and an ace. Anissa Conrad led the team once again with 43 digs. While the freshman-and-sophomore duo of Kaitlin Schmich and Victoria Davis worked wonders as they combined 37 digs and 30 digs. However, it wasn’t enough as the loss they took, but the team has looked great and is playing excellent team ball.

ON DECK

Sept. 20: Arizona Western College 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: San Diego City College 5 p.m.

Sept. 23: Southwestern College 3 p.m.

Sept. 27: Mesa Community College 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: Glendale Community College 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Phoenix College 7 p.m.