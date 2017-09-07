Summer Recap
Pima Community College employees will be getting a raise this fall.
The PCC Board of Governors approved the pay increase as part of its 2017-18 budget.
Salary scales and wages for faculty and adjunct faculty, as well as for all regular employees will go up 2.5 percent with a continuance of the increase to be decided next scal year.
The College’s Finance and Audit Committee had recom- mended a 2 percent increase, according to Libby Howell, executive director of media, community, and government relations.
The Governing Board then voted in a 2.5 percent increase. Overall the plan is a reduction of about $1.7 million from this year’s $247.8 million budget.
The plan also eliminates 100 vacant staff positions, which the board says will save the school more than $6 million.
“They varied from non- exempt level all the way up to include some administrator positions,” Howell said. “Yes, reduction means permanent elimination.”
Other items include a 3 percene increase to the college’s property tax levy, the college’s largest source of revenue, and an allocation of $500,000 for marketing to potential students.
This year’s budget is the first in the 2017-2021 College Strategic Plan that aims to cut costs and return the institution to pro tability in the long term.
When asked about possible tuition hikes, Howell said that it’s too early to speculate.
