PIMA BRIEFS
Nick Trujillo | Sep 07, 2017 | Comments 0
Donuts with DPS
Students can get to know the Pima Community College police of cers in a more casual setting at “Donuts
with DPS,” where there will be free donuts and coffee. Questions and concerns that students may have regarding Pima police issues can be addressed at this time.
• Downtown Campus:
10 a.m.-noon Sept. 7, Atrium Area of the CC Building. • Northwest Campus:
10 a.m.-noon Sept. 12, Student Life.
• East Campus:
9-11 a.m. Sept. 6 in the Courtyard.
• West Campus:
9 a.m.-noon Sept. 13, Cafeteria.
PIMANOPOLY
In order for students to be the most successful in college, it is important to learn about the resources and people to know on campus. Work your way around campus by following the game board created by Student Life. Visit various departments on campus, get your game board signed and collect the Pima game money along the way. Play the game through Sept. 7. Stop by the SLC (D201) Sept. 9 to collect your game prizes.
9/11 REMBERENCE
Voter Registration and National Constitution Week (9/11-9/14): Re ect on the people affected by 9/11 and pick up a red, white and blue ribbon, register online to vote and celebrate National Constitution Day all week. Student Life will have many patriotic decorations and activities taking place all week. Stop by, get involved and pick up a pocket-sized Constitution. Located at the Student Life Center (D-201).
HIV TESTING
HIV Testing will help protect yourself from getting or spreading the virus. There will be HIV testing Sept. 12 on campus.
